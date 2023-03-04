As China bans women from modelling for lingerie, men support industry by wearing ‘push-up bras’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 4

Male models are substituting for women in China, as the country has banned females from modeling in undergarments online.

Companies have been shut down for violating China’s law against spreading obscene material online. As companies don’t want to lose out on potential revenue, several of them livestream videos featuring men wearing push-up bras, tight-fitting corsets and lace-trimmed nightgowns.

As per nypost.co, an owner of a livestream business told Jiupai News: “Personally, we don’t really have a choice. The designs can’t be modeled by our female colleagues, so we will use our male colleagues to model it.”

China’s livestream shopping scene is estimated to be worth more than $700 billion in 2023, according to Statista.

According to McKinsey, the industry contributes 10% of the country’s e-commerce revenue.

Last December, his company revealed a male model adorned in a sexy silky robe.

The video caption read: “The light and luxurious boudoir of the wife and adults,” was posted on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

The video had thousands of likes and many comments over it.

One commenter said they wanted the model to strip off more than the robe, “Why don’t you finish taking off,” while another supportive person wrote, “the guy wears it better than the girl,” reports the website.

