As Covid cases begin to surge, netizens’ funny reactions pour along

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 21

The stubborn Covid 19 virus is still far from getting completely eradicated as China has been witnessing an unprecedented surge of infection cases for last few days.

The onset of the infection also took place in China’s Wuhan in 2019 from where it got inadvertently spread across the globe.

Now again as cases have begun to surge and governments across the world are asking their natives to be cautious, netizens have created a stir on Twitter with both memes and serious concerns while anticipating the repercussions of yet another possible wave.

A heartwarming scene from China: a little girl brings food to her COVID-positive father, taking all necessary precautions to protect herself. Thumb up for her determination and love! #Omicron #COVID #CovidIsNotOver pic.twitter.com/SlYJJMCcmj — The Lyfmail (@lyfmailcom) December 21, 2022

#China