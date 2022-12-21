As Covid cases begin to surge, netizens’ funny reactions pour along

Chandigarh, December 21
The stubborn Covid 19 virus is still far from getting completely eradicated as China has been witnessing an unprecedented surge of infection cases for last few days.
The onset of the infection also took place in China’s Wuhan in 2019 from where it got inadvertently spread across the globe.
Now again as cases have begun to surge and governments across the world are asking their natives to be cautious, netizens have created a stir on Twitter with both memes and serious concerns while anticipating the repercussions of yet another possible wave.
#COVID to India pic.twitter.com/9OPiOHwyL3— 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳 (@ChekrishnaCk) December 21, 2022
#COVID trending in India pic.twitter.com/YiCkqv4KZa— Nation First (@NationFirst36) December 21, 2022
Here we go again.. 😥 #COVID— 🚩Sushma ಸುಷ್ಮಾ 🇮🇳 (@iamgowda_sushma) December 21, 2022
#coronavirus#chinacovid pic.twitter.com/tUINPtGyg6
After rise in #COVID cases in #China..— Dhiren Patel (@DhirenP66827872) December 21, 2022
Once again we are here👇 in War against #coronavirus #CovidVaccines #chinacovid pic.twitter.com/lrwjicZy3V
A heartwarming scene from China: a little girl brings food to her COVID-positive father, taking all necessary precautions to protect herself. Thumb up for her determination and love! #Omicron #COVID #CovidIsNotOver pic.twitter.com/SlYJJMCcmj— The Lyfmail (@lyfmailcom) December 21, 2022
Not again please 😭😭#COVID pic.twitter.com/3rCuafmMA0— Kafka (@KafkaesqueGuy) December 21, 2022
Welcome back #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/1CCngKkVVu— मी_सलिल (@Me_Saleel) December 21, 2022
Masks work. #Covid #Flu #RSV #MERS #Masks pic.twitter.com/9dRET3pXRK— Philip Hodgson (@bpusability) December 17, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt reviews Covid situation; advises people to mask up, get vaccinated; no change in international air travel norms yet
The government will again hold a meeting next week to monito...
3 cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, driving China's covid surge, detected in India
BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has th...
All you need to know about BF.7 Omicron sub-variant that has triggered fresh Covid fears
There is an expectation that the world might see a fourth wa...
Karamjeet Singh elected as president of ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee
The govt appoints 11-member executive body -- five office be...