Watch Neeraj Chopra invite Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem under India flag in this beautiful video after javelin throw final

Chandigarh, August 28
Olympian Neeraj Chopra did not disappoint India as he came up with a superb throw of 88.17 and secured the gold medel in the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won silver, while Czech Republic's Yakub Vadlejch took bronze.
Arshad Nadeem made a final attempt in sixth round with a big one, but it was still short of what he wanted and Chopra claimed the gold.
But what really caught social media's attention was the 25-year-old Olympian from Haryana sharing a moment with Pakistan's Nadeem after the javelin throw final in this beautiful video.
The wholesome video shows Neeraj invite Nadeem under the India flag.
Below are the reactions:
Definition of Akhand Bharat— Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) August 27, 2023
Arshad Nadeem did not have Pakistani flag available so Neeraj Chopra invited him under tricolor#NeerajChoprapic.twitter.com/TFYcs7YmEe
Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra congratulating each other. Only 0.35m separated both of them tonight. Two supreme athletes and they will meet again in Paris Olympics 🇵🇰🇮🇳❤️❤️ #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/yuksF9ZTMi— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 27, 2023
Was there is no one to give Pak flag to Arshad Nadeem who won the silver medal for Pakistan, India's Neeraj Chopra was also surprised.#ArshadNadeem #WorldAthleticsChampionships #WorldAthleticsChampionships2023 #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/FJS1WsGRGa— Faرhaن Zaفaر (@fari7_11) August 27, 2023
There is Always a special Bond between Chopra and Arshad Nadeem 🫶🏼#WorldAthleticsChampionships2023 #ArshadNadeem pic.twitter.com/U0cf7IDiPN— ying U (@statpad_R) August 27, 2023
Arshad Nadeem didn't have the Pakistani banner accessible so Neeraj Chopra welcomed and made him legitimate under the Indian Flag.🇮🇳❤️— Ekta Singh (@EktaOfficel) August 28, 2023
AKHAND BHARAT❤️#NeerajChopra #WorldAthleticsChampionships pic.twitter.com/Fb19FoUgvI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shobha yatra LIVE: Security stepped up in Nuh, drones deployed for surveillance
Police not taking any chances in Gurugram and vicinity
Shobha yatra: Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today
Locals fear outsiders may create trouble
15 seers may be allowed for symbolic yatra in Nuh
Nuh sealed, no entry without district ID card: Police
2 students die by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota within 5 hours; coaching institutes told not to hold tests for 2 months
Both had scored low marks in tests