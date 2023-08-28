Watch Neeraj Chopra invite Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem under India flag in this beautiful video after javelin throw final

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 28

Olympian Neeraj Chopra did not disappoint India as he came up with a superb throw of 88.17 and secured the gold medel in the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won silver, while Czech Republic's Yakub Vadlejch took bronze.

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, and silver medalist Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, right, pose after finishing the Mens javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Arshad Nadeem made a final attempt in sixth round with a big one, but it was still short of what he wanted and Chopra claimed the gold.

But what really caught social media's attention was the 25-year-old Olympian from Haryana sharing a moment with Pakistan's Nadeem after the javelin throw final in this beautiful video.

The wholesome video shows Neeraj invite Nadeem under the India flag.

Below are the reactions:

Definition of Akhand Bharat



Arshad Nadeem did not have Pakistani flag available so Neeraj Chopra invited him under tricolor#NeerajChoprapic.twitter.com/TFYcs7YmEe — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) August 27, 2023

Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra congratulating each other. Only 0.35m separated both of them tonight. Two supreme athletes and they will meet again in Paris Olympics 🇵🇰🇮🇳❤️❤️ #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/yuksF9ZTMi — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 27, 2023

Was there is no one to give Pak flag to Arshad Nadeem who won the silver medal for Pakistan, India's Neeraj Chopra was also surprised.#ArshadNadeem #WorldAthleticsChampionships #WorldAthleticsChampionships2023 #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/FJS1WsGRGa — Faرhaن Zaفaر (@fari7_11) August 27, 2023

There is Always a special Bond between Chopra and Arshad Nadeem 🫶🏼#WorldAthleticsChampionships2023 #ArshadNadeem pic.twitter.com/U0cf7IDiPN — ying U (@statpad_R) August 27, 2023

Arshad Nadeem didn't have the Pakistani banner accessible so Neeraj Chopra welcomed and made him legitimate under the Indian Flag.🇮🇳❤️



AKHAND BHARAT❤️#NeerajChopra #WorldAthleticsChampionships pic.twitter.com/Fb19FoUgvI — Ekta Singh (@EktaOfficel) August 28, 2023

