As Instagram faces outage, Twitter turns madhouse of memes

Chandigarh, May 25
Instagram has reportedly gone down yet again for many users. Multiple users were unable to login on their account and have taken to Twitter to confirm that Instagram is not working for them.
For some feeds is not refreshing while others have simply not been able to login to the app.
DownDetector confirmed that multiple reports of the service not working have come in since 9:45 am on May 25. While, Instagram faced outage, #instagramdown started trending on Twitter.
Instagram down again!!!🥵#instagramdown #Instagram pic.twitter.com/frA3rGhTwb— Rovin Singh Verma (@RovinSinghVerma) May 25, 2022
Insta users soon logged in to Twitter and it was flooded with memes.
#instagramdown People coming towards twitter to check whether Instagram is down or not pic.twitter.com/DZ0UE4f56S— AMAN (@SarcasticSinha) May 25, 2022
Is it really #instagramdown ..? pic.twitter.com/DFdjhPyrJa— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) May 25, 2022
