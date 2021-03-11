As Johnny Depp beats Amber in defamation suit, fans react: 'In the end, Jack Sparrow got away with it yet again'

Chandigarh, June 2
A jury in US has ruled in favour of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.
Depp had sued Heard for libel over a December 2018 oped she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse".
Soon after, Depp’s win, fans of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor celebrated on the social media using one of the most iconic memes and phrases.
The high-profile case had drawn widespread attention, with millions of people tuning to watch the trial.
Below are a few reactions:
Johnny Depp wins the defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard pic.twitter.com/mC5Pv4WhED— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 1, 2022
“This is the day you will always remember as the day you almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow”#TruthWins #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser #AmberHeardIsALiar #JusticeForJohhnyDepp pic.twitter.com/mpyIkZPj51— adel saidani (@kisdel3) June 1, 2022
I'm so happy right now, you're finally free 💓 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/do1F5GJjui— Emily Renon (@EmilyRenon) June 1, 2022
#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDepp a meme for the occasion lol pic.twitter.com/moj4p1cZIb— Write Wing (@WWonly93) June 1, 2022
And #JohnnyDepp won 👍 he deserve it well done 👏 #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JusticeForJohnny #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #Memes #JohnyDepp pic.twitter.com/LOZHX2zXcG— OnlyTechAE (@OnlyTechAE) June 1, 2022
King Johnny Depp, inspiration of all men 🥳 pic.twitter.com/G4ULIOBEmX— Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) June 2, 2022
Amber Heard when Johnny Depp officially beat herpic.twitter.com/7YIZxAo5hk— Jordan 🇲🇾 (@JordanL84970351) June 2, 2022
Indians watching Johnny Depp - Amber Heard case getting a verdict in just 6 weeks pic.twitter.com/wDf8aSlZcP— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 2, 2022
“This Is The Day You Will Always Remember As The Day You Almost Caught Captain Jack Sparrow” #JusticeForJohhnyDepp pic.twitter.com/5TTUVfZjVY— Ella Maryn (@ella070503) May 31, 2022
Amber Heard lost defamation trial, but she received a compensatory $2 million in damages. Heard's $2 million came from her countersuit against Depp. The jurors rejected two of Heard's three counterclaims. They concluded she was defamed when Depp's attorney told media that Heard staged property damage to show to police after alleged fight.
