As Lemon price soars across India, social media goes side-splitting

Chandigarh, April 7

When we think of summer season in our mind, the first therapy to combat the effects of dog days is a refreshing lemonade. As the summer season goes on to attain its peak, Lemon price has soared to unprecedented height across India.

Lemons are being sold for 70-90 per kg in Delhi Azadpur Mandi. Moreover, the price in Gujarat went upto Rs 240 per kg. In fact, a single lemon is being sold at Rs 15 in Andhra and Telangana, as per reports.

As people observed surging price, social media was flooded with plethora of reactions. Netizens took to Twitter to mock the unusual price rise. Many users churned out hilarious memes too.

