As Lemon price soars across India, social media goes side-splitting

Chandigarh, April 7
When we think of summer season in our mind, the first therapy to combat the effects of dog days is a refreshing lemonade. As the summer season goes on to attain its peak, Lemon price has soared to unprecedented height across India.
Lemons are being sold for 70-90 per kg in Delhi Azadpur Mandi. Moreover, the price in Gujarat went upto Rs 240 per kg. In fact, a single lemon is being sold at Rs 15 in Andhra and Telangana, as per reports.
As people observed surging price, social media was flooded with plethora of reactions. Netizens took to Twitter to mock the unusual price rise. Many users churned out hilarious memes too.
Nimbu 🍋😭 pic.twitter.com/loebECtWrS— 🇮🇳 Roshan Rai 🇮🇳 (@Roshan_Kr_Rai) April 7, 2022
So now— Bayek (@monk7222) April 2, 2022
Nimbu paani is costlier than entire meal at some dabha https://t.co/slqmCrh9v7 pic.twitter.com/GRn0jr7jSX
क्या समझे थे निम्बू है तो निचोड़ के रख दोगे,— Mohd Shokeen (@MohdSokeen) April 3, 2022
दांत खट्टे करके रख देगा मैं#NimbuPrice pic.twitter.com/E2mkPr7PiQ
I believe in #nimbu pani supremacy.☠️💪 pic.twitter.com/86vzo2lfXR— DAV MEMES (@the_davians) April 7, 2022
Watch Nimbu News here!pic.twitter.com/dijM7aPcvD— 太陽 🍥 (@simplyirfan) April 7, 2022
Nimbu price shoots up #nimbu— Mammamiya 🤠 (@AllOrNoneLawT) April 7, 2022
Now Nimbus to other fruits 🍋#hookup @IndiaToday @ndtv @CNNnews18 #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/r0ziKpPGjO
People who are Selling Nimbu in Gujarat:#3words1pic #Nimbu #SussanneKhan #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/5LtLjPO2xa— Alindasangma (@alindasangma) April 7, 2022
Nimbu, You and Petrol pic.twitter.com/ZkpgU5ZF2p— 太陽 🍥 (@simplyirfan) April 7, 2022
Going to start a Nimbu Pani thela pic.twitter.com/PXBy8ZADwh— कटु वचन 🏹🚜 (@Katu__Vachan) April 7, 2022
