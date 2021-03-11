As Mumbai receives season’s first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter

Chandigarh, June 10
In a much-needed relief against the scorching heat, the cloudy skies, soft breeze and drizzling rain drops left Mumbaikars enjoying the weather.
Ahead of the onset of monsoons, rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Thursday.
As the city woke up to moderate rains on Friday, twitterati unleashed hilarious memes sharing their excitement.
Check out the hilarious tweets on #MumbaiRains:
Meanwhile, the northern states desperately await the arrival of monsoons.
Rain drizzles were recorded on Thursday evening in Mumbai’s northern and eastern suburbs: Borivali, Goregaon, Andheri and Powai.
Earlier, the India Meteorological Department had predicted that Maharashtra might see a downfall in temperatures from June 9 onwards.
