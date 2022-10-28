As Musk buys Twitter, Kangana Ranaut shares requests from fans to have her account restored

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 28

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, whose Twitter account was suspended last year, has hailed Tesla CEO Elon Musk for taking charge of the micro-blogging platform.

Before closing the deal, Musk walked into Twitter's headquarters on Wednesday with a porcelain sink, subsequently tweeting "let that sink in."

Kangana Ranaut, who was banned for violating its rules on hateful and abusive conduct, applauded Musk's takeover on Instagram and shared requests from fans to have her account restored.

In May 2021, Kangana’s Twitter account was ‘permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules’. The actor had reportedly violated the Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy of Twitter. She had alleged a racist bias behind the move.

Elon Musk fired top executives after taking over the ownership of Twitter Inc, tweeting “The bird is freed,” after he completed his $44 billion acquisition on Thursday.

Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.

