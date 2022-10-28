As Musk buys Twitter, Kangana Ranaut shares requests from fans to have her account restored

Chandigarh, October 28
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, whose Twitter account was suspended last year, has hailed Tesla CEO Elon Musk for taking charge of the micro-blogging platform.
Before closing the deal, Musk walked into Twitter's headquarters on Wednesday with a porcelain sink, subsequently tweeting "let that sink in."
Kangana Ranaut, who was banned for violating its rules on hateful and abusive conduct, applauded Musk's takeover on Instagram and shared requests from fans to have her account restored.
Hello @elonmusk— desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) October 28, 2022
Please restore Kangana Ranaut’s account, it was suspended by the Leftist staff of Twitter.
Thank you
Donald Trump and Kangana Ranaut after #ELONMUSK's #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/QC9NXFyHHo— Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 28, 2022
Queen Kangana Ranaut 's Entry On #Twitter Be Like 🔥😇 #KanganaRanaut #ELONMUSK #TwitterTakeover #KanganaRanaut𓃵 pic.twitter.com/MLIRKCzLYJ— Pooja #Tejas ✈️ In Cinemas Soon.. 😇🇮🇳 (@PoojaKRFan) October 28, 2022
In May 2021, Kangana’s Twitter account was ‘permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules’. The actor had reportedly violated the Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy of Twitter. She had alleged a racist bias behind the move.
Elon Musk fired top executives after taking over the ownership of Twitter Inc, tweeting “The bird is freed,” after he completed his $44 billion acquisition on Thursday.
Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
'Let the good times roll': Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss
Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...
Gangster Dilpreet Baba's associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized
18 cases are registered against Pamma in different police st...
'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram
Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...