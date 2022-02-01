As Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget, middle-class memes do the rounds on Twitter

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the fourth Budget in a row. Even before she tabled the Budget for 2022, which the government claimed to be well poised for a pick-up in private sector investment with the financial system in a good position to provide support to the revival of the economy, it gathered hopes for salaried and middle class.

Sitharaman said that India was set to clock a growth rate of 9.2 per cent, which could be the highest in the world in the current fiscal. With the minister expressing empathy with those who had to bear adverse health and economic affects of the Covid pandemic, it took Twitter no time to flood with memes from middle class countrymen expecting a relief and tax exemptions from this Budget.

Salaried class looking at Finance Minister for increase in 80C limits 😂#Budget2022 #EconomicSurvey2022 pic.twitter.com/hABJQn27fw — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) January 31, 2022

Middle class people trying to see the benefits of #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/K82eSiKQU8 — Karnati.Kumar (@Kumar779Kumar) January 31, 2022

Middle Class people waiting for #Budget2022 be like: pic.twitter.com/3bI55h5owa — Uddalak Das (@ninja_writer21) January 31, 2022

Government to tax paying middle class during every budget #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/2qxq6NjaKC — Rohit Kumar (@RohitKu06292241) February 1, 2022

Middle class after every Budget :

Let's Hope Good Budget specially designed for Middle Class People who deposit the Taxes timely and Regularly.. @nsitharaman

.@nsitharamanoffc #BudgetBytes #Budget2022



pic.twitter.com/IrtY7fIvsg — जायसवाल_अनु (भाजपा) (@jayaswal_ankita) February 1, 2022

