As Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget, middle-class memes do the rounds on Twitter

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the fourth Budget in a row. Even before she tabled the Budget for 2022, which the government claimed to be well poised for a pick-up in private sector investment with the financial system in a good position to provide support to the revival of the economy, it gathered hopes for salaried and middle class.
Sitharaman said that India was set to clock a growth rate of 9.2 per cent, which could be the highest in the world in the current fiscal. With the minister expressing empathy with those who had to bear adverse health and economic affects of the Covid pandemic, it took Twitter no time to flood with memes from middle class countrymen expecting a relief and tax exemptions from this Budget.
Salaried class looking at Finance Minister for increase in 80C limits 😂#Budget2022 #EconomicSurvey2022
Middle class people, retail investors rn#Budget2022 #NirmalaSitharaman
Middle class people trying to see the benefits of #Budget2022
Middle Class people waiting for #Budget2022 be like:
Indian middle class digging into #Budget2022
Government to tax paying middle class during every budget #Budget2022
#NirmalaSitharaman will present #Budget2022 in Parliament.

Meanwhile salaried taxpayers waiting for new tax regime!👇😂
Meanwhile salaried taxpayers waiting for new tax regime!👇😂
#BudgetSession2022 #EconomicSurvey2022 pic.twitter.com/Vzurc8EzTD
Discussion between Government and Salaried Employees..#Budget2022
Middle class after every Budget :— जायसवाल_अनु (भाजपा) (@jayaswal_ankita) February 1, 2022
Let's Hope Good Budget specially designed for Middle Class People who deposit the Taxes timely and Regularly.. @nsitharaman
.@nsitharamanoffc #BudgetBytes #Budget2022
pic.twitter.com/IrtY7fIvsg
