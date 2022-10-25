As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

ANI

New Delhi, October 25

A meme fest was sparked on social media, soon after Britain's conservative party leader Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Monday.

Some Twitter users started posting former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra's picture with congratulatory messages for Sunak on social media as they thought Sunak resembled Nehra.

Check out some hilarious tweets:

PM Modi and PM #RishiSunak discussing how to get Kohinoor back to India. pic.twitter.com/mXlWR0q2r9 — Vinay (@Being_Humor) October 24, 2022

Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022

In case you were confused...



Left: Ashish Nehra (former Indian Cricketer)



Right: Rishi Sunak (soon to be UK Prime Minister) pic.twitter.com/bzv7cGZbma — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela.#Rumor

😜😆 pic.twitter.com/rMSrFOZb3r — SOCRATES (@DJSingh85016049) October 24, 2022

When everyone tags Ashish Nehra #RishiSunak



* Ashish Nehra : pic.twitter.com/kWEKGNtpTH — Manoj Pareek (@mrpareekji) October 24, 2022

Britain's Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak, on Monday became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, less than two months after he lost to Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race.

Sunak's change in fate was triggered by the resignation of Truss after her high-profile sacking and resignation in her cabinet, following a heavily criticised mini-budget that left the UK pound tumbling.

After she was forced to step down just 45 days into office, Truss became the shortest-serving British PM. Standing before 10 Downing Street, Truss said that she recognizes she "cannot deliver the mandate" on which she was elected.

Sunak was born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa.

An Oxford, and Stanford University alumnae, Sunak is famously married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the billionaire businessman who founded Infosys.

