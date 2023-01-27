As stock market goes on decline spree, funny memes followed by #stockmarketcrash trend go viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 27

Microblogging site Twitter has been flooded with rib-tickling memes as stock market continues to witness a volatile session. Sensex took a dip of almost 874 points while Nifty 50 slipped below the 17,604.35 mark down by 287.60 points.

Netizens are upholding the trend #stockmarketcrash and humour related to the stock market is fervid across the social media platforms.

After seeing the bloodbath in the Stock market #StockMarketCrash pic.twitter.com/89wxLB6s8U — djay (@djaywalebabu) January 27, 2023

Investors today be like- #stockmarketcrash



🚨🚨🚨

Dip dip dip 😬 pic.twitter.com/vr0tOGFsjH — Dr. Tanmay Motiwala (@Least_ordinary) January 27, 2023

When i ask my stock advisor “ ye nifty 18500 jayega ki nahi “ ?#stockmarketcrash #Nifty pic.twitter.com/4sCr9gXQht — Deepak Gupta (@todeepaktg) January 25, 2023

The sharp fall in the market has impacted Adani Group as ten companies owned by the conglomerate saw a cumulative market share decline of Rs 2.37 lakh crore.

