As stock market goes on decline spree, funny memes followed by #stockmarketcrash trend go viral

Chandigarh, January 27
Microblogging site Twitter has been flooded with rib-tickling memes as stock market continues to witness a volatile session. Sensex took a dip of almost 874 points while Nifty 50 slipped below the 17,604.35 mark down by 287.60 points.
Netizens are upholding the trend #stockmarketcrash and humour related to the stock market is fervid across the social media platforms.
After seeing the bloodbath in the Stock market #StockMarketCrash pic.twitter.com/89wxLB6s8U— djay (@djaywalebabu) January 27, 2023
Meanwhile SBI and LIC#stockmarketcrash #AdaniGroup pic.twitter.com/Of5jMYdgyG— Bhatkela (@Bhatkela) January 27, 2023
Investors today be like- #stockmarketcrash— Dr. Tanmay Motiwala (@Least_ordinary) January 27, 2023
🚨🚨🚨
Dip dip dip 😬 pic.twitter.com/vr0tOGFsjH
This is still easy than trading #stockmarketcrash #Nifty50 pic.twitter.com/tZjyb76CsR— Deepak Gupta (@todeepaktg) January 26, 2023
Nifty today.😎😀🙃#StockMarket #Nifty#stockmarketcrash 🔻 pic.twitter.com/UpLkzlx9JN— Dn choudhry (@choudhry_dn) January 19, 2023
#BreakingNews #BREAKING— Madhubala pawar (@Madhubala651) January 27, 2023
The calculation of the new investors went wrong. 🤣#stockmarketcrash #AdaniEnterprises pic.twitter.com/7YreW6SBB0
Investors throughout the day today 😰#stockmarketcrash #AdaniGroup pic.twitter.com/8NXZtOXktq— Deepak Gupta (@todeepaktg) January 25, 2023
When i ask my stock advisor “ ye nifty 18500 jayega ki nahi “ ?#stockmarketcrash #Nifty pic.twitter.com/4sCr9gXQht— Deepak Gupta (@todeepaktg) January 25, 2023
The sharp fall in the market has impacted Adani Group as ten companies owned by the conglomerate saw a cumulative market share decline of Rs 2.37 lakh crore.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film
The action come days after a similar ruckus at Jawaharlal Ne...
Had to call off Bharat Jodo Yatra today due to lack of security arrangements in Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi
Congress alleges breach of security and mismanagement of cro...
India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty
The Indian intention has been conveyed via a notice sent on ...
Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case; Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group named 10th accused
The charge-sheet, which runs into more than 1,200 pages, is ...
Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month
Close at three-month lows due to selling in banking, financi...