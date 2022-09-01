Asia Cup: 'Mr 360' trends on Twitter as Surya Kumar Yadav ruthlessly hammers Hong Kong bowlers in all directions

Chandigarh, August 31
India in its second Asia Cup match witnessed power show of flamboyant batters Surya Kumar Yadav and Virat Kohli. India scored 192 for two against Hong Kong while playing first.
Surya Kumar Yadav displayed his sheer scary form scoring 68 off just 26 balls. He seemed on rampage with 6 sixes and 6 fours leaving no options for the bowlers to throw dot delivery.
Yadav’s power pack performance was concoction of helicopter shot, a terrific slick on the offside and a 360 degree scoop.
His batting has created stir on Twitter with cricket fans hailing him as new ‘Mr 360’ of cricket.
Outstanding Batting Performance by SKY Mr Indian 360° ❤️🇮🇳 Team India#INDvHK #AsiaCupT20#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/7KSsAVE3AD— Durgesh Pandey 🇮🇳 (@DurgeshPandeyIN) August 31, 2022
New Mr.360 in the town— msc (@Dhfm_SachinRT) August 31, 2022
Best t20 player in the world pic.twitter.com/OJ5V6tNlvJ
#SuryakumarYadav The sky is high !!— Satishranjan (@satishranjan_) August 31, 2022
Modern day mr.360 !!#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/9PmTJIE4Oh
Awesome shot Mr 360 complete https://t.co/nhAscqvkDM— Deepak Shetty 🦁 🖤 (@_Lion_King24) August 31, 2022
King Kohli bows to show respect to new Mr. 360#SuryakumarYadav #INDvsHK #INDvHK pic.twitter.com/56ZX9TBVJI— Abhi (@abhi_is_online) August 31, 2022
Mr 360 from India 😎🔥#SuryakumarYadav #AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/N2j3fO56A0— Tony Stark (@starkutony) August 31, 2022
