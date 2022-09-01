Asia Cup: 'Mr 360' trends on Twitter as Surya Kumar Yadav ruthlessly hammers Hong Kong bowlers in all directions

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 31

India in its second Asia Cup match witnessed power show of flamboyant batters Surya Kumar Yadav and Virat Kohli. India scored 192 for two against Hong Kong while playing first.

Surya Kumar Yadav displayed his sheer scary form scoring 68 off just 26 balls. He seemed on rampage with 6 sixes and 6 fours leaving no options for the bowlers to throw dot delivery.

Yadav’s power pack performance was concoction of helicopter shot, a terrific slick on the offside and a 360 degree scoop.

His batting has created stir on Twitter with cricket fans hailing him as new ‘Mr 360’ of cricket.

New Mr.360 in the town

Best t20 player in the world pic.twitter.com/OJ5V6tNlvJ — msc (@Dhfm_SachinRT) August 31, 2022

Awesome shot Mr 360 complete https://t.co/nhAscqvkDM — Deepak Shetty 🦁 🖤 (@_Lion_King24) August 31, 2022

#Surya Kumar Yadav