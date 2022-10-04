Assam Police personnel shares photo with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma before 2nd T20I in Guwahati, netizens assume cricketer got arrested

Chandigarh, October 4
India played its 2nd game of the three-match T20I series against South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Power-packed knocks of Surya Kumar Yadav and Virat Kohli drove India to stupendous victory. However besides India’s victory, the centre of attraction of Twitterati became a viral photo of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma with a personnel of Assam Police.
Before the match, Ponjit Dowarah, an Assam Police officer clicked a picture with Rohit Sharma.
"Best of luck. Ek century banta hein (One century is a must). @ImRo45," he captioned the post.
Best of luck. Ek century ban ta hein. @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/SDsZMF1fY0— Ponjit Dowarah (@ponjitdowarah) October 1, 2022
As it was sweet gesture of the cop who wished Rohit for a great game, many users mistook the occasion assuming that the cricketer had been arrested before the game. Twitter in no time got flooded with plethora of reactions, which included memes predominantly.
I thought he got arrested😭😭— बाबर आज़म offline(╯︵╰,) (@Satymtiwari45) October 1, 2022
Don't arrest my idol Deshrohit Besharama 🥺🙌— kaygee18 (@kaygee18032) October 1, 2022
At first, I thought he got arrested 😂— Friend of myself (@Sidhear64356377) October 1, 2022
My samjha isko arrest Kiya...— Dilse ᴷⁿⁱᵍʰᵗᴿⁱᵈᵉʳ (@dilseKnight) October 1, 2022
Vada pav smuggle karte hue pakada gaya lagta hai https://t.co/2bebwgMN8i— his_XLNC🇮🇳❤ (@_XLNC) October 4, 2022
Why he is standing like accused 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/CbCzOIX3Oi— Pujara’s Kiki (@FlyingSlip_) October 2, 2022
When someone else hit the window but you gotta go to get the ball and you get caught doing that https://t.co/NlL2VVr4zH— arnav // 118 th element (@googleanii) October 2, 2022
He's looking like a criminal and even the face expression 🤣 https://t.co/qnk7v9VJx0— ▽ (@IrishSugarcup) October 1, 2022
