Astrologer Nidhi trolled on Twitter for not wearing blouse; donations, memes pour in

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 11

Bizzare! This is the term that come to our head as ‘Nidhi’ and ‘blouse’ become one of the top trending topics on Twitter today.

Let’s found out what led to this frenzy—who’s Nidhi and why is she trending on Twitter. Nidhi Chaudhary has made a name for herself in astrology, fashion, and lifestyle blogs and videos. In one of the tweets, she describes herself as: “Yes! I’m a lawyer, a social media influencer, a fashion stylist. I also do astrology, tarot reading, vastu & I love to look sexy.”

In a recent video, she advises viewers that “One of the best remedy for Saturn/ Shani is to never exploit your helpers & help the underprivileged people.”

One of the best remedy for Saturn/ Shani is to never exploit your helpers & help the underprivileged people. 💙#astrology pic.twitter.com/P8XfGKBDIQ — Nidhi Chaudhary (@thenidhii) September 10, 2022

But what caught the attention of people in the video was something entirely disconnected from astrology. It was connected to her attire. Nidhi chose to wear a blue saree and skipped the blouse.

This video is now going viral with netizens obsessed about the absence of a blouse and Nidhi getting trolled for her daring fashion choice.

One person offered to send her money to buy a blouse, and the influencer reacted with her UPI ID. As soon as the person sent Rs 101, memes started to flood the space.

For me you are an underprivileged woman right now, who couldn't afford a blouse. Give me your bank account details, will transfer some money to buy one. What example are you setting for our youth? Astrology is vedic science and this is no way to use it. Cheap!!! — Anamika Tiwari (@anaamikaatiwari) September 11, 2022

“Instead of watching Brahmastra donate 500/- to this poor lady who can’t buy a blouse for herself. Help underprivileged,” wrote one user. “We don’t need her advice. She needs a blouse,” wrote another.

