Astronaut posts breathtaking Cyclone Biparjoy pictures from space station

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 15

As Gujarat braces for fast approaching Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall, an astronaut at the International Space Station shared some incredible pictures of the “very severe cyclonic storm” from space.

United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi took to Twitter to post the pictures of Cyclone Biparjoy over the Arabian Sea.

As promised in my previous video 📸 here are some pictures of the cyclone #Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea that I clicked over two days from the International Space Station 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/u7GjyfvmB9 — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 14, 2023

"As promised in my previous video here are some pictures of the cyclone #Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea that I clicked over two days from the International Space Station," Al Neyadi wrote.

Al Neyadi had earlier also shared a video showing the gigantic storm formation over the Arabian Sea as it headed towards the Indian coast.



Watch as a tropical cyclone forms over the Arabian Sea from these views I captured.



The ISS provides a unique perspective on several natural phenomena, which can assist experts on Earth in weather monitoring.🌩️🌀



Stay safe, everyone! pic.twitter.com/dgr3SnAG0F — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) June 13, 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy is less than 180 kilometres from the Gujarat coast and its impending landfall on Thursday evening, along with the anticipated heavy rain and storm surge, has led to the evacuation of 74,000 people living in vulnerable areas, authorities have said.