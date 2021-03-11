‘At peace with myself’: NBA star Dwight Howard visits Varanasi, hails PM Modi for magical transformation of the city

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 1

Embellished with massive historic significance of holy Ganges and Kashi Vishwanath temple, Varanasi is believed to be a repository of spirituality and culture. There have been people from all around the world visiting this city to seek peace and wisdom. In the course, American basketball star, Dwight Howard, visited Varanasi and wrote on his Instagram post how the visit has rejuvenated his soul.

The cager also hailed PM Narendra Modi’s efforts to revamp the city in terms of development.

“At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations @narendramodi for magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more,” the post reads.

The 36-year-old NBA star also posted multiple photos of his Kashi visit. In one of his pictures, he can be seen with sandalwood and ‘tilak’ on his forehead.

The Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism Department also shared basketball player’s visit on Twitter.

“World-renowned basketball player and NBA champion @DwightHoward traveled to #Varanasi. He enjoyed witnessing the transcendental Ganga Aarti and shared his experience on his visit to this ancient city of spirituality & culture. #UPNahiDekhaTohIndiaNahiDekha,” the tweet reads.

World-renowned basketball player and NBA champion @DwightHoward traveled to #Varanasi. He enjoyed witnessing the transcendental Ganga Aarti and shared his experience on his visit to this ancient city of spirituality & culture. #UPNahiDekhaTohIndiaNahiDekha https://t.co/7CLag9PIa5 — UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) April 27, 2022

