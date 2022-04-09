Australian PM Morrison cooks Modi’s favourite ‘Khichri’ while celebrating new trade deal with India

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 9

Australian PM Scott Morrison celebrated new trade agreements with India by making popular Indian cuisines.

The PM hailed his friendship with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi while making dishes that are prevalent in Gujarat, Modi’s home state.

Morrison also tried his hand on ‘Khichri’ which he referred as Modi’s favourite dish. “To celebrate our new trade agreement with India, the curries I chose to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujurat province, including his favourite Khichdi. Jen, girls and mum all approve. 👍🙏,” Morrison captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Morrison (@scottmorrisonmp)

The new agreements between both nations would help in taking bilateral trade from USD 27.5 billion at present to USD 45-50 billion in the next five years. Piyush Goyal, minister of commerce and industries, visited Australia to give final touch to the agreements.