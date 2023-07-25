Baba Ramdev spotted driving Rs 1.5 crore Land Rover SUV; video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 25

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev was recently spotted cruising around in a brand-new Land Rover Defender 130 at Haridwar, Uttarakhand. An Instagram account ‘automobiliardent’ has shared a video of the yoga guru driving the massive SUV while wearing wooden slippers. The video is now going viral on social media.

The SUV sports a striking Sedona Red colour and comes with a hefty price tag of nearly Rs 1.5 crore. It is, however, unclear if the yoga teacher bought the car, though he sat in the driver's seat and took the car for a spin. The Defender 130 is the largest and most premium model in Land Rover's Indian lineup.

In the viral video, Baba Ramdev is seen inspecting the car before taking a seat behind the wheel. The SUV also had other occupants present. After a brief wait, Ramdev takes the car for a ride. The vehicle appears to be brand new, as it does not have any registration plates.

As the video continues to gain attention on social media, Baba Ramdev's ride in the luxurious SUV has piqued the interest of many automotive enthusiasts and fans alike.

The SUV comes equipped with a plethora of cutting-edge features, including single-pod LED headlamps adorned with integrated LED daytime running lights, a panoramic sunroof and 20-inch alloy wheels.

With its striking design, top-notch features, and powerful performance, it perfectly complements the charismatic persona of the yoga guru.

Baba Ramdev is one the most well-known yoga gurus across the world. Apart from being a yoga teacher, he is also co-founder and brand ambassador of Patanjali, a multinational conglomerate with more than Rs 46,000 crore market cap. Baba Ramdev is often in the news for his events, comments and philanthropic activities but now, the yoga guru is going viral on social media for the new super expensive ride.

