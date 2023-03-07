‘Balam pichkari jo without consent mujhe maari’: UP, Mumbai Police have an important message over ‘consent’ during Holi celebration

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 7

As people have launched into festivities in the backdrop of Holi, police in UP and Mumbai have laid out an important message while reflecting their witty and poetic side.

Advocating consent during celebration of the festival of colours, UP Police maneuvered lyrics of song ‘Balam Pichkari’ and gave message that concurrence must be sought during celebration. While wishing people, the Instagram handle of UP Police also furnished a number to report them any harassment and assault in the backdrop of festivities. “Balam pichkari jo ‘without consent’ mujhe maari …Toh 1090 pe calling ho gayi,” the text in the picture reads.

“Wishing a happy#Holito all! Remember that consent is the key to keeping the festival vibrant. If you experience any harassment or assault,#Dial112for police assistance,” the Instagram post reads.

In the similar spirit, Mumbai Police also wished people and pondered upon consent. "Consent is HOLY," reads the text in the picture.

