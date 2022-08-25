Balochistan floods leave Coke Studio singer Wahab Bugti homeless, Internet offers help

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 25

Floods have ravaged parts of Pakistan leaving hundreds dead and thousands homeless.

Among those with destroyed houses was Pakistani singer Wahab Ali Bugti who rose to fame with the Coke Studio song ‘Kana Yaari’.

Nishat, a Twitter user, shared how Bugti along with his family had been living in dire conditions under the open sky after his mud house got washed away in the floodwaters.

Wahab Bugti with his family. Credit: @Nishat64/Twitter

In a tweet, Nishat wrote, "Wahab Bhugti who got famous after singing "Kana yari" at coke studio has been living in dire conditions due to the floods in Balochistan. His mud house was destroyed and his family has been living without a home."

Wahab Bhugti who got famous after singing “Kana yari” at coke studio has been living in dire conditions due to the floods in Balochistan. His mud house was destroyed and his family has been living without a home. pic.twitter.com/u7LoQHmVrT — Nishat (@Nishat64) August 21, 2022

The singer’s helpless condition struck a chord with netizens around the world and they were quick to offer help.

"Please help out our talented singer," wrote a user.

Balochistan Flood Relief took note of Nishat's post and wrote on Twitter: "Hello folks, I just spoke to him and he has given me his jazzcash account. DM Jamali is currently being evacuated due to high threat of Pat Feeder flooding the area, Wahab is still stuck there. Please help him out. This is his Jazzcash account: 03002118309."

Hello folks, I just spoke to him and he has given me his jazzcash account. DM Jamali is currently being evacuated due to high threat of Pat Feeder flooding the area, Wahab is still stuck there. Please help him out. This is his Jazzcash account: 03002118309 https://t.co/EyVPA5WjLC — Balochistan Flood Relief (@astroluigi1) August 21, 2022

Muniba Mazari, the goodwill ambassador of UN Women Pakistan, also shared heartbreaking pictures of Wahab with his family.

Wahab Bugti's children. Credit: @Nishat64/Twitter

"So heartbreaking! This is brother Wahab Bugti and this is what he’s going through right now," she wrote.

So heartbreaking! 💔

This is brother Wahab Bugti & this is what he’s going through right now. Allah Rehm! 🤲🏻#Balochistanflood @cokestudio pic.twitter.com/XDx0kXHHpM — Muniba Mazari (@muniba_mazari) August 21, 2022

She shared his bank account details in another tweet.

Confirmed by multiple sources, sharing brother Wahab Bugti’s personal bank account details:



Account Title: Abdul Wahab



Account Number: 16487900337903



Bank Name: Habib Bank ltd. https://t.co/Uwk5T39ZVZ — Muniba Mazari (@muniba_mazari) August 22, 2022

“If you want to help Brother Wahab Bugti here’s his number for Jazz Cash 0300 2118309. Let’s help in whatever ways we can. May Allah make things easier for us all!”

Coke Studio’s producer Xulfi also extended support to the singer.

We are and will continue to be with Wahab Bugti Sahib and his loved ones to help overcome the difficult situation. Rest assured, he is being given all possible support on ground.#cokestudiofamily — Xulfi (@zulfiqarjkhan) August 22, 2022

Netizens called out the government over the singer’s sorry plight.

Read what they had to say:

This is so unexpected how a brilliant talent is being served here.. Saddest https://t.co/aBpr1MYK7V — IQRA. (@iqraishghouri) August 22, 2022

This is so sadddd! Why isn't our government doing anything! https://t.co/dVsV7yGVnd — Maham Tahir 🌻 (@doostetdarum) August 22, 2022

The singer and his family have now been shifted to Dera Murad Jamali, according to sources.

