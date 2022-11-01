Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan says 'India have come to win World Cup, we ain't'; faces netizens’ wrath

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 1

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has created stir by saying that India have come to win the World Cup while they are not in fight.

Ahead of the encounter between India and Bangladesh, which is scheduled to be played in Adelaide on Wednesday, Shakib issued this bizarre statement which is being perceived as disgrace for a player who is leading a significant team.

"We haven't come here to win the World Cup, but India have. If we win tomorrow, it will be an upset victory. India are favourites tomorrow," Shakib told reporters on the eve of the game.

While Shakib had no hesitation in calling Suryakumar Yadav India's No. 1 batter in T20Is over the past year but he believed Bangladesh will need to concentrate on each and every Indian batter.

"If you aren't good, you won't be playing World Cup for India. It is a phenomenal batting order," he added.

Shakib’s statement didn’t go well with cricket fans and the flamboyant all-rounded is facing massive backlash for making such a statement.

We r here to do naggin dance ( source- shakib al hasan) — Harman 🇮🇳 (@Harman35673056) November 1, 2022

Shakib Al Hasan: "India has come here to win the World Cup. We didn't come here to win the trophy."



This cannot be the words of a commander leading a pack of players. Not a leadership trait for sure.

Hugely disappointed by Shakib! #T20WorldCup #INDvBAN — Vicky Singh (@isinghvicky12) November 1, 2022

Shakib Al Hasan said, "Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe." https://t.co/Vq9LunLTPG — —Bisma. (@nain_in_heads) November 1, 2022

omg..m shocked over shakib al hasan statement..its better to leave playing cricket..its not look good when a captain of national team talking like this😂😳 https://t.co/eaVbE8ONiF — Shaan Siddiqui (@ShaanSi89762900) November 1, 2022

Pakistan cricket fans to Shakib Al Hasan rn #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/s8xIEPXgVX — Passionate ✨ (@TheArdentSoul) November 1, 2022

We are here for a picnic Rs Shakib Al Hasan — the Common Man (@propnetwork1) November 1, 2022

Aur maat do ipl contract Shakib ko — Durgesh kumar Jha (@djdurgesh2001) November 1, 2022

Isne pehle se hi haar maan li hai🤣 — Mr. Kautilya (@MrKautilya) November 1, 2022

