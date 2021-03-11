Bangladeshi woman swims across Indo-Bangladesh border to marry lover in India

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 1

Love can push some people to the brink of surpassing all thresholds of madness, if they find a reason in it. A peculiar incident of love affair has been reported where a 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman swam across Indo-Bangladesh border to marry her lover in India.

As per a report of India Today, Krishna Mandal fell in love with Abhik, who lives in India, on Facebook. As Krishna didn’t have a valid passport for travel, she decided to trespass Indian territory via unauthorised water route.

Moreover, police sources claim she also crossed wild mangrove forest of Sundarbans, prior to swimming for almost an hour, to reach Kolkata. She ultimately met her lover in Kolkata, where both the lovers got married at the Kalighat temple.

However, Krishna has been arrested for illegally entering the territory of India. Sources claim she will be handed over to Bangladesh High Commission for deport.

Well, this is not the first occasion when someone from Bangladesh dared to illegally cross the international border to India. A Bangladeshi teen was earlier arrested, as he illegally swam into India to buy his favourite chocolates.