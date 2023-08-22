‘Bartan dho ja kar’, Pakistani influencer takes offensive comment in her stride, gives a unique reply

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 22

Pakistani influencer Kashaf Ali recently responded to a troll in a unique and impressive way rather than getting offended.

Ali, renowned for her captivating content, was engaging with her Instagram followers in an interactive session when a troll left an offensive comment. The user asked her to “Bartan dho ja kar” (Go and do the dishes).

To this, she responded in an impressive manner. Ali took her phone to the kitchen and started washing dishes, keeping her Instagram session live going. Her action seems a strong declaration against gender stereotypes and cyberbullying.

Kashaf said, “I washed the dishes. Did this make me small or bigger? What changed? Nothing. This is perfectly fine for me. Why do you use it as a derogatory term for women?”

“Who can afford to buy new dishes for every meal? Obviously, you must wash them after use. It’s strange how I must explain such basic things to you all,” she added.

This did not end here as the users continued to pull her leg after she completed washing the dishes. She got some interesting response as well.

A user named ‘Foko’ commented, “Ho gya to ab jhaadu lagao.”

Another one commented, “Cute toh hai.”

“Very nice reply,” an X user said, supporting the influencer.

#Instagram #Pakistan