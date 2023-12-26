Bengaluru auto driver lip-syncing Christina Perri's song ‘A Thousand Years’ leaves netizens impressed

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 26

Many social media users have been enthralled with a video of a Bengaluru auto driver who is singing Christina Perri's song "A Thousand Years" with enthusiasm. The man's video has received a lot of attention since it was posted on X. Many people praised his musical selection in the video's comments section.

X user Neerja Shah shared the video that went viral. When it opens, the driver is seen stuck in traffic. He's seen dancing and lip-syncing to the song "A Thousand Years" that's playing on his speakers. Neerja captioned the post on X like, “Proof that everyone loves @christinaperri! What an absolute joy to watch”.

Proof that everyone loves @christinaperri! What an absolute joy to watch ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8HEDIou0Kh — Neerja Shah (@Neerjargon) December 25, 2023

The post was shared on December 25. It has received over 78,000 views since it was posted, and the count is still rising. The post has received a lot of comments and over 1,000 likes. An X user wrote, “This can be the perfect promo for the next Indian Idol season. Has every ingredient which they typically show about a contestant”.

Another X user added, "Brother deserves all the love in the world.”

#Social Media