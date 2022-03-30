Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 30

An Instagram user on March 28 narrated his whole story of luggage swapping and pointing out loopholes in website of IndiGo airline.

Nandan Kumar, a software engineer by profession, while returning to Bengaluru from Patna got his luggage swapped with a co-passenger.

“So, I travelled from PAT - BLR from indigo 6E-185 yesterday. And my bag got exchanged with another passenger. Honest mistake from both our ends. As the bags were exactly the same with some minor differences,” Nandan wrote in the tweet.

Nandan tried to get the issue resolved by contacting customer care of the airline but the officials kept on procrastinating. He even asked phone number of the co-passenger, as he had got PNR number of the traveler on the bag, but airline denied calling it a breach of privacy.

“Long story short I couldn’t get any resolution on the issue. And neither your customer care team was ready to provide me with the contact details of the person, citing privacy and data protection,” Nandan added.

After waiting for over a day, Nandan decided to uphold the issue on his own. He invaded the website of IndiGo airline and took advantage of bug in website to fetch details of co-passenger, who he got his luggage exchanged with.

“After all the failed attempts, my dev instinct kicked in and I pressed the F12 button on my computer keyboard and opened the developer console on the @IndiGo6E website and started the whole check-in flow with network log record on,” he wrote.

Ultimately, Nandan was able to retrieve his bag by meeting the person who was thankfully in close proximity of his location. He also asked IndiGo airline to get the website flaw issue addressed.

IndiGo responded with a note claiming that they were sorry for the inconvenience caused and assured that the website had no security lapses.

Nandan shared this whole story in a long thread of tweets. People hailed this ultimate way of getting an issue resolved.

