Bengaluru three wheeler provides pleasant ride experience with toffees, biscuits, water bottles and much more; earns netizens’ praises

Chandigarh, November 2
Travelling in public transport often proves as nightmare for many. Forget about making the travel luxurious, many vehicles plying even lack basic standards set by transport department. But, there are still many who make sure passengers feel extremely pampered while travelling in their conveyance.
On such example is a three-wheeler driver, Rajesh, who provides a surfeit of amenities for people who travel in his auto. From snacks to requisite items of first aid, Rajesh’s auto ride gives one of a kind experience.
A Twitter user Uttam Kashyap has shared a post with photo and details of unrivalled vehicle. “Meet Rajesh an Auto owner in #Bengaluru. He kept Sanitizers,Banded, Biscuits. water Bottle and some cofey Bites chocolate for his travellers.. He told me that customer is everything for him .. Kudos to Rajesh .. he made my Friday with his unconditional gesture,” the caption of the post reads.
Meet Rajesh an Auto owner in #Bengaluru.— Uttam Kashyap (@uuttamk) October 28, 2022
He kept Sanitizers,Banded, Biscuits. water Bottle and some cofey Bites chocolate for his travellers.. He told me that customer is everything for him .. Kudos to Rajesh .. he made my Friday with his unconditional gesture . pic.twitter.com/40HwQSsY7H
Since being shared, the post has garnered over 1,100 likes. Netizens are unequivocally lauding the owner for the amazing service.
Simply Wow!🙏🏼— Sukumar Thiagarajan🇮🇳 (@SukumarThiagar4) October 28, 2022
Great man.— MAK (@RChariots) October 28, 2022
deserves more than 5 🌟— JT Meme Store (@kaapi_kudka) October 29, 2022
What a noble soul...— Hiral Desai 🇮🇳 (@hiralbdesai) November 1, 2022
