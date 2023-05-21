Bengaluru viral video: Woman gets her husband’s name inked on her forehead, netizens demand dislike button on social media

Chandigarh, May 21
A video of a woman getting her husband’s name inked on her forehead is getting fervidly viral across social media platforms.
In the video shared by King Maker tattoo studio in Bengaluru, the woman could be seen sitting while the artist puts a stencil of her husband’s name on her forehead. Getting the impression of her partner’s name, he later makes it permanent with a tattoo machine.
As many assume the act to be untrue, some have been demanding dislike button, showing their despair over the act.
