Bengaluru woman finds 13,000 nude photos of her, other women on boyfriend’s phone

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 30

A Bengaluru-based woman almost lost her senses when she saw around 13,000 nude photos of various women on the photo gallery of her boyfriend.

What was more shocking for the 22-year-old woman was that the photo gallery had her nude photos too.

She reportedly met the man five months ago after he joined the BPO company she worked at.

They were in a relationship for four months, according to a report by the Times of India.

As per the report, the woman reportedly opened his phone without his knowledge to delete some of their intimate moments that the latter had recorded.

However, she was in for a shock and broke up with him immediately. Among 13,000 nude pictures, some were of the women colleagues they worked with.

The matter was reported on November 20.

A case was filed against the accused by the Bellandur-based BPO company at the Cyber Crime police station on November 23.