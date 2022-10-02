Besides Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Twitterati connects October 2 with ‘Satsang’ and ‘Pav Bhaji’

Chandigarh, October 2
As India celebrates Mahatma Gandhi’s 153rd birth anniversary today, Twitterati has been upholding the trend of making the day, October 2, acclaimed for yet another reason. Well the reason has a Bollywood connection. If we recall Ajay Devgn starrer movie Drishyam, we would be able to connect the date which was repeatedly mentioned in the story of the movie.
In the movie while concealing the reality of a murder, Ajay Devgn presents a fabricated story to many characters stating that he went to Panaji to attend a ‘Satsang’ with his family on Oct 2 and returned on Oct 3. Ajay recited the date so vehemently that the sequence of the movie started serving as fodder for the memes.
Every year on this date, netizens lap up the issue and start a laugh riot over it. This year too, microblogging site has been trending with #Drishyam.
When someone started to remind 02nd oct ko Vijay aur uski family..#GandhiJayanti #Gandhi #GandhiJayanti2022 #GandhiJayantiwishes #महात्मा_गाँधी#राष्ट्रपिता #महात्मा_गाँधी_जी #Drishyam3 #drishyam #Memes #gandhijyantimeme #Bapu pic.twitter.com/qyaT1yqlSl— HITeos (@HITeos) October 1, 2022
#Drishyam Memes.— Adesh Jadhav (@MaraathiManus) October 1, 2022
Whole Year 2nd October pic.twitter.com/uXte1erCY6
Meanwhile #Drishyam team -#Drishyam2 #AjayDevgn— Aash Mehta (@iamaashmehta) October 2, 2022
Live as if you were to die tomorrow..🙏#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/ICxmzmFDMZ
#Drishyam fans reminding everyone on what happened on 2 Oct every year #Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/RuBuYB0ytE— Clenjus D'souza (@ClenjusD) October 1, 2022
OYO knows a Goa plan is never successful unless it’s for 2nd October! #Drishyam #TopicalSpot #MomentMarketing #SocialMedia #2ndOctober #MovesOfMarketing pic.twitter.com/FuUnmdzjAL— Moves Of Marketing (@MovesOMarketing) October 2, 2022
Bande me tha dum. #GandhiJayanti2022 #Trending #drishyam #AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/FH3OeVXt9W— Regular Retweeter (@sameersaysnow) October 2, 2022
Drishyam jokes starting in a few hours.— Regular Retweeter (@sameersaysnow) October 1, 2022
I pray for y’all #GandhiJayanti #Drishyam #Trending pic.twitter.com/nlKHb5GMxg
