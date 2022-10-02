Besides Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Twitterati connects October 2 with ‘Satsang’ and ‘Pav Bhaji’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 2

As India celebrates Mahatma Gandhi’s 153rd birth anniversary today, Twitterati has been upholding the trend of making the day, October 2, acclaimed for yet another reason. Well the reason has a Bollywood connection. If we recall Ajay Devgn starrer movie Drishyam, we would be able to connect the date which was repeatedly mentioned in the story of the movie.

In the movie while concealing the reality of a murder, Ajay Devgn presents a fabricated story to many characters stating that he went to Panaji to attend a ‘Satsang’ with his family on Oct 2 and returned on Oct 3. Ajay recited the date so vehemently that the sequence of the movie started serving as fodder for the memes.

Every year on this date, netizens lap up the issue and start a laugh riot over it. This year too, microblogging site has been trending with #Drishyam.

#Drishyam fans reminding everyone on what happened on 2 Oct every year #Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/RuBuYB0ytE — Clenjus D'souza (@ClenjusD) October 1, 2022

#ajay devgn #mahatma gandhi