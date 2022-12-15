'Beti ho to aisi': Watch this lil girl take care of her visually-impaired parents like an adult

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 15

While it is parents who make sure ther kids are loved and cared for, a video of a role reversal has made netizens catching for tissues.

Shared on Instagram, a video of a little girl taking care of her visually-impaired parents has been doing the rounds on the Internet.

In the clip, the girl can be seen dressed in a school uniform sitting at an eatery beside her parents. Not only does she help them eat food but also makes sure to help them clean after they are done. Later, she guides them out of the food stall.

“I got so emotional when I saw them for the first time. Every day I was seeing them coming to this shop (Mauli Vade - Jhangid,Mira road) Parents are blind but they are watching world through her daughters eyes. This small girl taught us so many things. ‘No one cares you more than your parents, So, care them before they leaves you,” read the caption.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has amassed over 3.5 million views. Netizens lauded the young girl’s maturity and dedication towards her parents.

Read a few comments here:

