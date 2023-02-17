 Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap : The Tribune India

Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap

While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying Rs 10 as service charge, miscreants can watch the pin code, which is then used to withdraw the money later.

Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap

Photo for representation only.



Lucknow, February 17

It may seem rather convenient to search for a phone number on search engine but not many realise that this could be a trap set up by miscreants.

Two recent incidents prove this.

In the first case, a man was duped of Rs 71,000 when he surfed the Internet to find the number of a hospital. His wife had fallen ill and he called up the number for consultation.

The victim, Bhagwandin, was asked to deposit Rs 10 through Phonepe to get the patient's registration done for consultation with a doctor of Indiranagar.

Since the victim told the miscreant that he cannot make the payment through the app, on which the miscreant asked him to share the bank account number, which he did.

He was asked to download the QuickSupport app and pay Rs 10 through the app. A little later the victim got an OTP on his registered mobile number and the miscreant asked him to share it.

"I was given a registration number and was asked to visit the hospital the next day at 10 a.m. to consult the doctor there. However, when I reached there, I was told that the hospital did not do any advance registration and gave consultation to the patients on visit only," he said.

After his wife was admitted, the man went to an ATM to withdraw the money, he came to know that Rs 71,755 had been withdrawn from his bank account.

SHO, Indiranagar, Chhatrapal Singh, said that an FIR has been registered and assistance of cyber cell has been sought for the probe.

In another case, a resident of Aminabad was duped of over Rs 64,000 in the name of purchase of sweets from a prominent shop in Sadar locality under Cantonment.

The victim, Ashok Kumar Bansal, placed an online order for sweets from the shop after he searched the mobile number of the shop on Google. He said that the person who took the call asked him to furnish details of his bank account for the payment.

"I paid Rs 64,110 for the order but when I reached the shop to take the order, I came to know that the mobile number was fake, and I have been made a victim of fraud," said Bansal.

Superintendent of Police, Cyber cell, Triveni Singh, said that when a user downloads this type of (Quick Support) app, they give all the permissions to the app.

"Permissions include access to all other apps, gallery, and contact lists. With this permission, miscreants take remote access to the phone. When any electronic device is on remote access, the person who has taken the remote access can clearly see all the activity on the device," he added.

While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying Rs 10 as service charge, miscreants can watch the pin code, which is then used to withdraw the money later.

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder

2
Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

3
Punjab

Horrible car crash on Punjab highway as stunt goes wrong; incident caught on camera

4
Jalandhar

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Punjab

G-Club firing case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Jaipur

6
Health

In a first, drone transports anti-TB drugs from AIIMS Rishikesh to remote hospital in Uttarakhand

7
Sports

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car attacked in Mumbai after he denies selfies; eight booked for rioting, extortion

8
Nation

Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm 'Team Jorge' in elections in India

9
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone seen flying in economy class; video goes viral

10
Punjab Rs 39 Crore SC Scholarship Scam

Found guilty in departmental probe, govt dismisses 6 officials

Don't Miss

View All
British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Top News

Bipartisan resolution introduced in US Senate recognising Arunachal as integral part of India

Arunachal Pradesh is India's part, says US resolution; condemns China's aggression along LAC

PM Modi to address global business summit today

PM Modi to address global business summit today

It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...

Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes

Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes

Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...

Australia opt to bat against India in 2nd Test

Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match

Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...

Batter Cheteshwar Pujara felicitated on playing 100 Test match

Batter Cheteshwar Pujara felicitated on playing 100 Test match

Sunil Gavaskar honours him on the occasion as all team mates...


Cities

View All

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

PNB robbery shows need for better security measures

MC frees NRI’s land from clutches of illegal dairy owner in Ghanupur Kale

Eight illegal shops sealed, 2 demolished

Use of plastic bags rampant in Amritsar

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Chandigarh to get five govt schools, 2 green corridors this year

Chandigarh to get five govt schools, 2 green corridors this year

Chandigarh Admn slaps Rs 31.35-cr fine on GMSH chemist for violations

2 nilgai calves found dead in Sec 50 park

Axing of 100 eucalyptus trees under HC scanner

On auto dealers’ plea, Chandigarh Admn put on notice

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Mehrauli demolition: Kejriwal directs district administration to provide tents, food to those affected

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit from top 10 polluted cities' list

Will look into rehab of residents rendered homeless: SC on Sarai Kale Khan demolition

4 nabbed for running fake lottery business

4 nabbed for running fake lottery business

Protests continue in colleges over cut in retirement age

Attachment of pharma company’s assests ordered

Ahead of LS bypoll, parties get active, zero in on candidates

After saffron leader’s claim, Beri says no plans to join BJP

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Capt Sandhu joins probe in Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam

Two peddlers arrested with 210 gm of heroin

Railways to run three special trains to cope with Holi rush

Ensure Punjabi on top on signboards before Feb 21: ADC

Rajindra Lake a picture of neglect

Rajindra Lake a picture of neglect

Civic body removes two illegal structures in Patiala

One held with 12-gm heroin

Patiala: Mental health workshop