‘Bhae tu naukri dhoond, tujhse na ho payega’, netizens use Ashneer’s dialogues to take a dig on his exit from BharatPe

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 2

Shark Tank judge and BharatPe cofounder Ashneer Grover has finally resigned from his post after being at loggerheads with his fellow partners for long. His famous slangs –– “ Bhae kr kya raha hai tu”, “Ye sb doglapan hai”–– became prominent in the famous show Shark Tank.

Ever since the news of Ashneer’s resignation popped, netizens have flooded Twitter with memes, featuring Ashneer as Shark Tank judge.

Ashneer Grover resigns as MD of bharatpe



Bharatpe management to ashneer Grover : pic.twitter.com/xebyERINah — Vandan (@Vandan1709) March 1, 2022

Ashneer had developed differences with his partners due to alleged financial irregularities in the company. He is alleged to have used company finances for his personal luxury. Earlier, the company also removed his wife Madhuri Jain Grover as a co-founder of the company.

“I write this with a heavy heart as today I am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder. I say with my head held high that today this company stands as a leader in the fintech world,” Grover wrote in his resignation letter.