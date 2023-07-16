Bid to complete momo-eating challenge turns fatal for 25-year-old youth in Bihar, family alleges foul play

Chandigarh, July 16
A momo-eating challenge turned fatal when a 25-year-old youth died of asphyxiation after eating 150 momos unbridled at a stall in Bihar’s Siwan district, owing to a bet of Rs 1000 among friends.
Vipin Kumar Paswan fell down on the ground while trying to complete the challenge at a shop on Gyani Mor area in Siwan, as per a report in The Telegraph.
Initially, his friends thought he was faking the unconsciousness but later took the situation seriously.
Vipin was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead.
However, Vipin’s family alleged that his friends poisoned him and later abandoned him near a hospital.
“Police are waiting for post-mortem report to ascertain the reason of death. We will investigate all angles,” The Telegraph quoted Thave SHO as saying.
