Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Chandigarh, March 4
In a tit-for-tat, a married woman in Bihar ran away with another man and her husband married wife of his spouse's lover to get revenge.
Mukesh Kumar Singh had an extramarital affair with Neeraj Kumar Singh's wife Ruby Devi.
Last year in February, he ran away with her. Also, he took along her two sons and daughter with him.
When Ruby's husband found out, he filed a police complaint. A village panchayat was also held to settle the matter.
Seeking revenge, Neeraj contacted Mukesh's wife whose name is also Ruby Devi.
Neeraj and Ruby Devi kept in touch with each other and tied a knot on February 11, 2023. They also registered their marriage in a court on February 18.
