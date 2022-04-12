Bird chitters loud before excavator to protect her eggs from being crushed, see heartfelt video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 12

Motherly love is most selfless thing in the world as mother endures all pains of the world to protect her children. A viral video is testimony to mother’s distress when her children are subjected to danger. A mother bird was seen protecting her eggs from an excavator while it was approaching towards their nest. The bird started chirping when she realized potential danger from an excavator digging ground at a distance.

When the excavator came near pointing its bucket, the bird escalated her chirping sound with more shrill. She was also seen spreading wings over her eggs to protect them.

The video has been shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter.

Social media is expressing heartfelt feelings towards this moving gesture. The shared video has garnered over 81,000 views. Internet is talking about unconditional love of a mother. However, some people said that driver of excavator was deliberately trying to intimidate the bird.

No one GREATER THAN MAA — 🇮🇳NIGAM ABHISHEK🇮🇳 (@junaid_abhishek) April 11, 2022

You intentionally teased a bird especially Mother!!! ...shame on you 😬 — Manu (@manwinder_kaur_) April 11, 2022

Mom is always a worrier , motherhood emotion , really heart touching , tears dropped unknowingly....being a human being we should never destroy innocent birds n animals family. — Priya (@mepriyadarshi5) April 11, 2022

माँ की प्यार जो एक हजार खुशियां उनके सामने कम पड़ जाते हैं,,माँ मंदिर माँ पूजा की खुशी हैं। 💛 — Dayanand Rose (@dayanand_rose) April 11, 2022