Bizarre: Bihar man, believed to be dead, found eating momos in Noida

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 14

In an incident which seems to be emulating a movie script, a man, who was assumed dead by his family, was spotted eating momos in Noida.

Nishant Kumar, a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur, went missing on January 31, 2023 when he went for a wedding at his in-laws’ house, as per a report in Amar Ujala. His brother-in-law, Ravi Shankar Singh, filed a missing complaint at Sultanganj police station, however, Nishant’s father alleged his son was abducted and murdered by his son's in-laws.

Amid the whole pandemonium, Ravi claimed false allegations of kidnapping and murder were levelled against them owing to which his elder uncle passed away in shock.

Dramatic filmy discovery of Nishant Kumar

Ravi Shankar, after nearly 6 months of the incident, discovered a beggar asking for food at a momos stall in Noida’s Sector 50. Seeing the stall owner repeatedly chasing him away, Ravi felt pity on him and asked the vendor to give him food and he would pay for it.

Ravi asked the beggar about his name and address and was astonished to discover that the man was his brother-in-law, who he was accused of abducting and murdering. He was in barely recognisable state as he had grown big unkempt beard and moustache.

He immediately dialled police and apprised them about his discovery. Nishant was taken to Noida’s Sector 13 police station and Delhi Police informed Sultanganj police station in Bihar, where his missing complaint was registered months ago.

He was presented before Bhagalpur Court where the case was comprehensively discussed. However, the details of court proceeding are not known.