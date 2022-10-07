Bizarre: Guests sue Airbnb host as latter suffers from disability which ‘traumatised’ them

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 7

A bizarre incident has been reported from Ireland, where an Airbnb host claimed that she was sued by her guests as she suffers from a rare genetic disorder, which traumatised them.

The woman took to TikTok to express her vexation about the incident and expressed that she wants to show the judge in court that "Disabled people are not scary and should not have to pay compensation if someone dislikes their disability."

The woman suffers from Huntington's disease, which is genetic and the guests emphasized the point, in the suit, that they were not informed prior about her disability.

The woman also claims that Airbnb supported the guests in this regard and she was pressured to spend the evening "locked" in her kitchen, as the company allegedly instructed her.

As per a Twitter thread that is propagating, such practices are funded by certain lobbies that wants to challenge the Equality Act, which is very important anti-discrimination legislation in the EU and UK.