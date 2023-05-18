Bizarre: Inebriated man in US claims his dog was driving car after being pulled over for over speeding

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 18

The Springfield Police Department in the US state of Colorado took to Facebook to report a bizarre incident where a man after being pulled over for over speeding blamed his dog claiming that it was driving the car.

Notably, cops stopped a car for surpassing permissible speed limit, i.e. 30 mph on Saturday. The man to evade arrest switched the driving seat with his dog and claimed that latter was driving the car.

When summoned over his inebriated state he ran from the officers.

He, however, was booked under several charges and the dog was handed over to one of his acquaintances.

#facebook