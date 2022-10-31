Did AAP leaders predict Morbi bridge tragedy? Tweets claiming 'BJP ko Gujarat mei tagda jhatka lagega' trigger conspiracy angle

Chandigarh, October 31
With as many as 135 lives being lost, 180 people being rescued and innumerable people still being feared missing till Monday morning after a bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi district collapsed, a new angle has emerged with tweets predicting the tragedy two days in advance.
Tweets from AAP leaders surfaced on social media claiming something big to happen in Gujarat that will shook the state as well as the state government.
Take a look:
कल भाजपा को गुजरात में तगड़ा झटका लगेगा।— Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) October 28, 2022
कल बीजेपी गुजरात की कब्र खोदी जायेगी !!— Kishlay🇮🇳 किसलय કિસલય কিশলয় கிஸ்லய் ਕਿਸਲਯ (@Kishlaysharma) October 28, 2022
रंगा बिल्ला तैयार रहें !
कल गुजरात में कुछ अदभुत होने वाला है।नजर बनाए रखना साथियों..!🔥— Mihir Patel (@mihirpatelaap) October 28, 2022
Gabbar is Back 🇮🇳
कल गुजरात की सियासत में दो बड़े धमाके होंगे।— Nikhil Savani (@NikhilSavani_) October 29, 2022
कल भाजपा के पैर से जमीन खिसकने वाली है।
Even the BJP alleged a conspiracy. Quoting these tweets, BJP's Kapil Mishra called the Morbi tragedy a "bhayanak hatyakand".
मोरबी के भयानक हत्याकांड से एक दिन पहले इन ट्वीट्स का अर्थ क्या है ? pic.twitter.com/7eKfPDBW7T— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) October 31, 2022
However, the AAP leaders have dismissed this as an attempt to "evade responsibility and digress attention from the terrible tragedy".
"Many BJP leaders are joining AAP in Gujarat," AAP MLA Naresh Balyan said, explaining the context behind his tweet.
Meanwhile, the Congress attacked Prime Minister Modi and the BJP-led Gujarat government over the collapse of the suspension bridge. Slamming the central government, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questioned if it was an “act of God or an act of fraud”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat bridge collapse toll rises to 132
After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...
'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made him feel very paranoid about his privacy'
Kohli says I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism, please...
An emotional PM expresses grief over bridge tragedy; says never in his life he has experienced such pain
Narendra Modi is in Gujarat