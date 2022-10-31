Did AAP leaders predict Morbi bridge tragedy? Tweets claiming 'BJP ko Gujarat mei tagda jhatka lagega' trigger conspiracy angle

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 31

With as many as 135 lives being lost, 180 people being rescued and innumerable people still being feared missing till Monday morning after a bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi district collapsed, a new angle has emerged with tweets predicting the tragedy two days in advance.

Tweets from AAP leaders surfaced on social media claiming something big to happen in Gujarat that will shook the state as well as the state government.

Take a look:

कल भाजपा को गुजरात में तगड़ा झटका लगेगा। — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) October 28, 2022

कल गुजरात में कुछ अदभुत होने वाला है।नजर बनाए रखना साथियों..!🔥



Gabbar is Back 🇮🇳 — Mihir Patel (@mihirpatelaap) October 28, 2022

कल गुजरात की सियासत में दो बड़े धमाके होंगे।



कल भाजपा के पैर से जमीन खिसकने वाली है। — Nikhil Savani (@NikhilSavani_) October 29, 2022

Even the BJP alleged a conspiracy. Quoting these tweets, BJP's Kapil Mishra called the Morbi tragedy a "bhayanak hatyakand".

However, the AAP leaders have dismissed this as an attempt to "evade responsibility and digress attention from the terrible tragedy".

"Many BJP leaders are joining AAP in Gujarat," AAP MLA Naresh Balyan said, explaining the context behind his tweet.

Meanwhile, the Congress attacked Prime Minister Modi and the BJP-led Gujarat government over the collapse of the suspension bridge. Slamming the central government, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questioned if it was an “act of God or an act of fraud”.

