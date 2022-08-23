Blind Bake House in Delhi’s Hauz Khas accomplishing its objectives by making visually impaired women self-reliant

Chandigarh, August 23
Blind Bake Cafe at Hauz Khas in Delhi has brought unprecedented changes in the lives of employees who work there. The cafe is being run by blind women, who got trained under an initiative by the National Association for the Blind, Delhi.
The cafe opened one-year back with a motive to provide visually impaired women ability to work and earn their livelihood. A full-fledged training programme, from teaching cooking skills to managing relationship with costumers, was rolled out under the initiative to make such women self-reliant.
Besides, the women are also trained in various other handicrafts and technology so that these women can earn their own livelihood and lead independent lives.
The success of the initiative has not only provided them financial independence, but also served as milestone to boost their confidence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF sacks 3 officers for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Gp Capt, 2 Wg Cdrs deviated from SOPs: CoI | ‘Serious’ lapse...
Supreme Court to consider hearing plea against release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts
Let us see the papers: CJI
On eve of PM's Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector
Modi will inaugurate a cancer hospital in Mullanpur, Mohali,...
Supreme Court raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy
He needs to be restrained from abusing doctors: SC
Adani to buy 29% stake in NDTV, launch open offer
No intention to sell our stake: NDTV