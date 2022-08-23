Blind Bake House in Delhi’s Hauz Khas accomplishing its objectives by making visually impaired women self-reliant

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 23

Blind Bake Cafe at Hauz Khas in Delhi has brought unprecedented changes in the lives of employees who work there. The cafe is being run by blind women, who got trained under an initiative by the National Association for the Blind, Delhi.

The cafe opened one-year back with a motive to provide visually impaired women ability to work and earn their livelihood. A full-fledged training programme, from teaching cooking skills to managing relationship with costumers, was rolled out under the initiative to make such women self-reliant.

Besides, the women are also trained in various other handicrafts and technology so that these women can earn their own livelihood and lead independent lives.

The success of the initiative has not only provided them financial independence, but also served as milestone to boost their confidence.