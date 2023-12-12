Bobby Deol imagined losing Sunny Deol to 'bring out that emotion' needed for a shot in 'Animal', says 'my brother is my life'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 12

For Bobby Deol, brother Sunny Doel is his whole world.

Both the brothers have done well this year in Bollywood. Big brother Sunny Doel delivered the biggest hit of his career with ‘Gadar 2’, while Bobby is basking in the fame of ‘Animal’, which is on its way to mark Rs 1,000 crore globally. Bobby has won everyone with his acting skills in Animal.

Sunny Deol had earlier took to Instagram to applaud his "little brother" Bobby Deol for his standout performance in 'Animal,' also featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Sunny shared a series of emotional pictures with Bobby, expressing, "My little brother has shaken the world. All guns firing success to #Animal."

Responding with heartfelt emotion, Bobby Deol conveyed, "You are my life, love you the most," showcasing the deep bond between the brothers.

Bobby to iDream Media said, while acting a part in Amimal, while playing the character when he is informed about his brother’s death, he imagined losing his own brother, Sunny Deol.

“When I was doing the scene in the film, it was about a brother who has lost his brother… As actors, we use incidents in our lives to bring that emotion. We have a bank full of them. My brother means the world to me. When I was performing that scene, it was as if I’ve actually lost my brother. And that’s why, when I was emoting, it felt real”, adding, “That’s why everybody felt that moment. We didn’t do more than one take. In fact, Sandeep came up to me after that shot, and he was like, ‘Sir, this is an award-winning shot’. I was like, ‘Wow, thank you so much Sandeep, coming from you, it means a lot’.”

He also said: “My mom couldn’t handle my death scene. She was like, ‘Aisi film mat kiya kar tu, mujhse nahi dekha jaata (You shouldn’t do films like this, I can’t watch them).”

I told her, ‘Look, I’m standing in front of you, I just played a part’,” the actor told Pinkvilla.

#Bollywood #Sunny Deol