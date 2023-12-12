 Bobby Deol imagined losing Sunny Deol to 'bring out that emotion' needed for a shot in 'Animal', says 'my brother is my life' : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Trending
  • Bobby Deol imagined losing Sunny Deol to 'bring out that emotion' needed for a shot in 'Animal', says 'my brother is my life'

Bobby Deol imagined losing Sunny Deol to 'bring out that emotion' needed for a shot in 'Animal', says 'my brother is my life'

Bobby has won everyone with his acting skills in Animal

Bobby Deol imagined losing Sunny Deol to 'bring out that emotion' needed for a shot in 'Animal', says 'my brother is my life'

Sunny and Bobby both have done well this year in Bollywood.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 12

For Bobby Deol, brother Sunny Doel is his whole world.

Both the brothers have done well this year in Bollywood. Big brother Sunny Doel delivered the biggest hit of his career with ‘Gadar 2’, while Bobby is basking in the fame of ‘Animal’, which is on its way to mark Rs 1,000 crore globally. Bobby has won everyone with his acting skills in Animal.

Sunny Deol had earlier took to Instagram to applaud his "little brother" Bobby Deol for his standout performance in 'Animal,' also featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Sunny shared a series of emotional pictures with Bobby, expressing, "My little brother has shaken the world. All guns firing success to #Animal."

Responding with heartfelt emotion, Bobby Deol conveyed, "You are my life, love you the most," showcasing the deep bond between the brothers.

Bobby to iDream Media said, while acting a part in Amimal, while playing the character when he is informed about his brother’s death, he imagined losing his own brother, Sunny Deol.

“When I was doing the scene in the film, it was about a brother who has lost his brother… As actors, we use incidents in our lives to bring that emotion. We have a bank full of them. My brother means the world to me. When I was performing that scene, it was as if I’ve actually lost my brother. And that’s why, when I was emoting, it felt real”, adding, “That’s why everybody felt that moment. We didn’t do more than one take. In fact, Sandeep came up to me after that shot, and he was like, ‘Sir, this is an award-winning shot’. I was like, ‘Wow, thank you so much Sandeep, coming from you, it means a lot’.”

He also said: “My mom couldn’t handle my death scene. She was like, ‘Aisi film mat kiya kar tu, mujhse nahi dekha jaata (You shouldn’t do films like this, I can’t watch them).”

I told her, ‘Look, I’m standing in front of you, I just played a part’,” the actor told Pinkvilla.

#Bollywood #Sunny Deol


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh couple from India shot dead in possible case of mistaken identity: Canadian police

2
Punjab

Congress Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Bittu raises issue of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's extradition during Zero Hour

3
India

Shivraj Singh Chouhan out, BJP picks Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh CM; Narendra Tomar to be Assembly Speaker

4
India

Lucknow horror: PCS officer’s daughter gang-raped in moving car; three arrested

5
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

6
India

I-T raids on Odisha distillery enter 6th day, Rs 353 crore recovered so far

7
Punjab

Centre rejects Punjab's request for Rs 1,837 cr loan for 103 projects

8
India

Mother paraded naked, tied to pole and beaten after son elopes with girl in Karnataka

9
Trending

Bobby Deol speaks out on marital rape scene in 'Animal', defends his intense portrayal

10
J & K

National Conference to Kashmiri Pandits: Varied reactions pour in after SC upholds abrogation of Article 370

Don't Miss

View All
Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Top News

Government to move amendment to bring CEC, ECs on par with Supreme Court judges

Government to move amendment to bring CEC, ECs on par with Supreme Court judges

The proposed official amendment will restore CEC, EC salary ...

Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end

Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end

All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting

Himachal Pradesh: Rajesh Dharmani, Yadvinder Goma to join Sukhu Cabinet today, one berth still vacant

Himachal Pradesh: Rajesh Dharmani, Yadvinder Goma to join Sukhu Cabinet today, one berth still vacant

Oath of Ministers to take place at 5 pm today

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

The decision comes after net immigration was expected to hav...

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah’s plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah’s plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

Abdullah had sought divorce from estranged wife Payal Abdull...


Cities

View All

Ongoing work on Batala road leaves shopkeepers breathless

Ongoing work on Batala road leaves shopkeepers breathless

2 Glock pistols recovered from premises of Khalra govt school, two arrested

Man nabbed with 300-gm heroin, Rs 3.1L drug money

Six Hindu College students shine in Women’s Premier League 2024 auction

Punjab International Trade Expo witnesses footfall of 3.35L visitors this year

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Bathinda: Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

AIIMS-Bathinda nursing staff demands met

Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in Jan

Zirakpur: Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in January

One more step towards realising Chandigarh Metro project

Attack on maid: Read what action Kharar police took against pitbulls' owner

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi killers 'robbed' cabbie, cops probe claim

Chandigarh philanthropist Brij Khanna passes away at 91

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah’s plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

ABVP mulls drive to encourage college students to attend classes

Women lack awareness on menstrual cycle: Survey

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers' suicide in Jalandhar: Friends allege pressure to strike compromise

Pathankot BJP MLA dubs DC 'Gabbar Singh' during drive against encroachers

Ministerial staff union extends pen-down strike in Kapurthala

NRI's murder in Jalandhar: Victim's cousin surrenders before police

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

Dense fog reduces visibility in Ludhiana, commuters inconvenienced

‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme: 350 appointments reserved for doorstep services

Close shave for two as car catches fire in Ludhiana

Over 20 booked on assault, attempt-to-murder charges

3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

Award Rafi with ‘Punjab De Anmol Ratan’: RCWC chief

Shaheedi Jor Mela: Despite ban, temporary stalls being set up along road leading to Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara

Man buries dead son in house due to financial crunch

‘Harassed’ by seniors, GRP cop goes missing