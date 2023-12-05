 Bobby Deol was paid Rs 4 crore-5 crore for 'Animal' role; says as an actor, 'you don't judge what is right and wrong' : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Trending
  • Bobby Deol was paid Rs 4 crore-5 crore for 'Animal' role; says as an actor, 'you don't judge what is right and wrong'

Bobby Deol was paid Rs 4 crore-5 crore for 'Animal' role; says as an actor, 'you don't judge what is right and wrong'

Though there was so much hype around Deol's character in 'Animal', to audiences' disappointment the actor has limited screen time

Bobby Deol was paid Rs 4 crore-5 crore for 'Animal' role; says as an actor, 'you don't judge what is right and wrong'

Bobby Deol. PTI file



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 5

As ‘Animal’ crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in three days, Bobby Deol is being lauded time and again for his exceptional performance.

Though there was so much hype around Deol's character in 'Animal', to audiences' disappointment the actor has limited screen time.

As per a report by Financial Express, Deol received Rs 4 crore-5 crore, while Rashmika Mandanna received Rs 4 crore, and Anil Kapoor Rs 2 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor’s current market value is Rs 70 crore per film, but he reduced his fees by more than 50 per cent.

Describing his character in 'Animal' as a man "obsessed" with revenge, Deol tells PTI he approached the role from a non-judgemental space, completely surrendering to the thought process of his barbaric antagonist.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed crime drama film showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir Kapoor's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

Deol, who became one of the highlights of the film soon after its teaser was released in September, essays the role of antagonist Abrar Haque.

"There's good and evil in every human being and what gets the evil out of you is some situation. As an actor, you think as a character.

"'I'm doing nothing wrong, I'm right in whatever I do'. You forget how to judge what is right and wrong,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Deol said he had no hesitation while playing a character beyond morals and values as there was a convincing back story.

“I was not put into a situation where I was not convinced or had to be convinced or felt awkward. I felt Abrar, the kind of savage and evil he is, I had to play it that way,” he added.

Deol said there was a compelling explanation for the animalistic nature of his character Abrar.

“He is obsessed with revenge. So when you get so obsessed, you don't see what is good and bad, you just want to finish someone. That's how it is. In the film, he has suffered...It's a trauma that has made him this animal kind of a person,” the actor added.

'Animal' also features Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra. Since its release on Friday, the film has received polarising reactions from critics and audiences, with many deriding the movie for its violent and volatile protagonist, showcasing toxic masculinity and absurd plot points.     

Deol, 54, said it is impossible to make a film which is universally accepted.

“Filmmakers create stories for people to be entertained. This kind of toxicity and all of this exists in our society...Somewhere people can identify with it. But there will always be people who won't like it, nothing can be liked by every individual...I think we are entertainers and we want to do different kinds of genres. That's how I look at it," the actor said.

It was a character with a lot of substance and he wasn't concerned about the length of role, said the actor.

"It's not the length of the role, it is the kind of the character which has so much substance. I wish I had more scenes but when I signed the film, I knew this is what I had. At that point in my life, I was grateful to god that I was given this chance to play this role by Sandeep.

“I knew I had only 15 days of work and wouldn't be there throughout the film. I was sure people would notice me, but I never realised that there will be so much love, appreciation and affection. It's like wow! It's amazing," he added.

Deol, however, believes there is potential for a spin-off on his 'Animal' character.

“People have loved the character so much that there should be a spin-off. It is so encouraging that people appreciate your work and they want to see more of you, playing that character. It feels good,” he added.

The actor, along with lead star Ranbir Kapoor, had to bulk up for his role. While it was difficult to stay in shape, the motivation to play Abrar was the driving force, he said.

"I had to pump it out. It is tough to maintain physique but it's the joy of playing a character, which I was so excited about. That kept giving me the strength to keep working hard at it,” Deol said.

With PTI inputs 


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Four Indian-origin men wanted in Canada for aggravated assault

2
Punjab

AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

3
Punjab

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale's nephew, dies in Pakistan

4
Diaspora

UK tables tougher visa rules for foreign workers, clampdown on bringing families

5
India

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

6
India

Two militants groups clash in Manipur, 13 killed

7
Entertainment

Dharmendra is proud of his 'talented' son Bobby Deol, lauds his performance in 'Animal'

8
Business

Stock markets surge over 2 per cent to hit lifetime highs after state poll results; investors richer by Rs 5.81 lakh crore

9
Punjab

Cancellation report prepared in case against singer Honey Singh, High Court told

10
Business

Centre plans to introduce cashless treatment of accident victims across India

Don't Miss

View All
Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Top News

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

He had called the December 6 meeting of the bloc after the p...

Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Rode's close associate Paramjit Dhadi held in Amritsar

Paramjit Dhadi, close associate of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Rode, held in Amritsar

Paramjit Singh alias Dhadi was allegedly involved in terror ...

Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale’s nephew Lakhbir Singh Rode dies in Pakistan

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale's nephew, dies in Pakistan

Rode was accused in the 1985 bombing of the Air India jet Ka...

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Last week, Rajoana had threatened to proceed on hunger strik...

Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided

Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided

ED raids in Haryana, Rajasthan in money-laundering case agai...


Cities

View All

Bhai Vir Singh museum fails to catch tourists’ attention

Bhai Vir Singh museum in Amritsar fails to catch tourists' attention

Firing at BJP leader’s car in Vallah, case registered

Remembering Sam Bahadur’s imprints on Amritsar

Envoys from five countries to take part in PITEX

Woman SI loses purse to snatchers

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: 53 per cent cases of crime against women in Chandigarh left pending

NCRB report 2022: Surge in cases involving minors reported in Chandigarh

Post of SSP (Traffic): Chandigarh sends panel to Home Ministry

Punjab Civil Medical Service Association joins ministerial staff stir for OPS, pay arrears

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

NCRB Report-2022: Delhi, Haryana most unsafe for women

Top court extends Jain’s interim bail till Dec 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

Shah to inaugurate ABVP conference

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Top cop announces merger of traffic, PCR wings in city

SAD, SGPC protest firing on gurdwara premises

UP native arrested with 1 kg of opium

district to have 38 model fair price shops by month-end, says DC

~58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

Rs 58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

5 gangsters held, 8 pistols seized

MC, firm turn waste tyres into planters

Automated driving centre remains shut due to ministerial staff strike, visitors hit

Remove illegal hoardings in15 days or face action: MC

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Patiala: No salary for 2 months, Punjabi University teachers miffed

‘Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal’ staged

MLA inaugurates solar power system