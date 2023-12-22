Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif learns to ride a bike in Bandra, any guesses who the trainer was?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 22

The highly anticipated ‘Merry Christmas’, featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, is all set to release. The stars, along with director Sriram Raghavan, were seen promoting their film on Mashable India’s ‘The Bombay Journey’ on a road trip in and around Mumbai.

During an interview on the road trip, Katrina Kaif shared her first road trip experience to Spain for the film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

She mentioned learning bike riding on Reclamation in Bandra late at night but chose to keep the identity of her instructor a secret.

She continued by describing how, after the initial bike riding experiences, she underwent training at the Ducati school in Spain to enhance her skills. Upon returning to Mumbai, Katrina attempted biking twice from her residence in Bandra, but the overwhelming traffic made her hesitant to continue.

Additionally, Katrina admitted to experiencing car sickness, specifying that she prefers SUV than low-level vehicles to avoid discomfort. She revealed that her first car was a second-hand Toyota.

Turning to 'Merry Christmas,' the trailer portrays an intriguing encounter between Katrina and Vijay on Christmas eve. The storyline unfolds as they head to Katrina's place, with her questioning Vijay about his relationship status. The trailer suggests unexpected twists in this thrilling film, as the characters navigate the complexities of their encounter.

