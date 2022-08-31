Bombay Shaving Company CEO asks freshers to not throw tantrums and work 18 hours a day in LinkedIn post, faces backlash

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 31

A LinkedIn post by Bombay Shaving Company CEO has triggered netizens to react over former’s lesson for freshers where he asks them to work for 18 hours a day during initial 4-5 years of their career.

He in fact schooled freshers to do away with the idea of maintaining work-life balance at the very onset of their career, hence suggests it is important but not at very early stage of job.

“When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18-hour days for at least 4-5 years,”Shantanu Deshpande wrote.

He also said freshers should avoid random rona-dhona and be relentlessly involved in their job. “That early, worship your work… Don’t do random rona-dhona. Take it on the chin and be relentless. You will be way better for it,” theCEOofBombay Shaving Companycontinued.

The comment by CEO triggered chain reaction across social media platforms. Many sharply rebuked while a few backed him too.