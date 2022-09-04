 Bombay Shaving Company CEO quits LinkedIn after facing backlash over 'work 18-hour' advice; 'To those who called me slave owner, you won' reads his last post : The Tribune India

Bombay Shaving Company CEO quits LinkedIn after facing backlash over 'work 18-hour' advice; 'To those who called me slave owner, you won' reads his last post

Shantanu Deshpande had advised youngsters to do ‘no rona dhona’ for working long shifts

Bombay Shaving Company CEO quits LinkedIn after facing backlash over 'work 18-hour' advice; 'To those who called me slave owner, you won' reads his last post

Shantanu Deshpande, CEO, Bombay Shaving Company. Credit: @shantanukd/Twitter

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 4

The CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, Shantanu Deshpande, who had sparked quite a furore over his ‘working 18-hours-a-day’ advice to freshers, has issued an apology with a ‘last LinkedIn post’.

After facing flak from social media for promoting ‘toxic hustle culture’ and ‘glorifying modern slavery’, Deshpande took to LinkedIn once again but this time, to make his last post and apologise.

Sharing a video of an interview given to a TV channel, he wrote: “This is my last post on LinkedIn. Been a good ride. To those who were hurt by my post- apologies for the same. I recognise the need for nuance and context.

A screen grab of Shantanu Deshpande's last post on LinkedIn

“I did not mean to put in 18 hours every day. My exaggeration to make a point was taken out of context. I just meant to give it my all.

“To those who sent nasty 'your son is a slave owner' messages to my parents and thousands like those - You won," he added.

According to Deshpande, individuals between the ages of 22 to 28 years are maximum on opportunity and minimum on liability. "After 28, your time goes in multiple other businesses like you start getting married, your parents get older, and you start having liability. 22-28 is that window where you can give it your all," he said.

Deshpande was placed in the eye-of-the-storm over his contentious career advice made a few days ago. He had suggested young employees to put in 18 hours of work a day without cribbing about it.

He had posted on LinkedIn: “When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18 hour work days for at least 4-5 years. I see a lot of youngsters who watch random content all over and convince themselves that 'work life balance, spending time with family, rejuvenation bla bla' is important. It is, but not that early. That early, worship your work. Whatever it is. Don’t do random rona-dhona. Take it on the chin and be relentless. You will be way better at it.”

A screen grab of Shantanu Deshpande's last post on LinkedIn

The CEO had faced massive backlash and sparked a debate over office work culture.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

2
Punjab

Cong leaders Raja Warring, Khaira booked for sharing letter of Punjab appointments 'signed by Kejriwal'; book Delhi CM, dares Khaira

3
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

4
Himachal

After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors

5
Science Technology

These iPhone models will no longer support WhatsApp from October 24 onwards

6
World

India won't join G7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

7
Nation

India to follow own interests, won't join G-7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister

8
Punjab

VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP

9
Business

India overtakes UK to become 5th largest economy in the world

10
Nation

Nitish Kumar mulls at Opposition unity for 2024 elections after five JD(U) MLAs in Manipur merge with BJP

Don't Miss

View All
In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Top News

Halla Bol Rally: Congress attacks Modi government over unemployment, inflation

Halla Bol Rally: Congress attacks Modi government over unemployment, inflation

Rally has nothing to do with state elections or the 2024 ele...

Fans to have ‘Super Sunday’ as India to face Pakistan again at Asia Cup 2022

Fans to have 'Super Sunday' as India to face Pakistan again at Asia Cup 2022

India’s Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Cup with k...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces closure of Ladda, Mandi Ahmedgarh toll plazas

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces closure of Ladda, Mandi Ahmedgarh toll plazas

Said toll authorities wanted six-month extension, but the st...

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Chandigarh's PGI

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Chandigarh's PGI

94-year-old former CM is suffering from mild fever

Key US officials to visit India next week to attend 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue

Key US officials to visit India next week to attend 2+2 Intersessional Meeting and Maritime Security Dialogue

The objective of the meet is to deepen US-India Comprehensiv...


Cities

View All

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

MC's property tax wing remains open on Saturday, collects Rs 22 L

10 booked for abducting, robbing woman

City police make fourth arrest in docs' extortion case

Despite ban, woman sarpanch proxies continue in rural areas

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to go ahead with GMCH-32 admissions sans OBC quota

BMW rams into tree, three hurt in Chandigarh

JP Nadda asks BJP’s Chandigarh wing to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha poll

Panel visits fire-ravaged market to assess loss, returns empty-handed

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Don't quit party but work for AAP: Kejriwal to Gujarat BJP workers

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Locals protest delay in work on rly underbridge in Jalandhar

Of 2,056 food samples, 260 fail quality test in 4 yrs

State award for two Jalandhar teachers

Two more held in 38-kg heroin seizure case

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

7 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

MLAs attend parent-teacher meets at govt schools to understand problems

11 of 12 Class IV staff posts lying vacant in government school

Man nabbed with heroin

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Education, health state govt priorities, says Education Minister

Orientation programme for college students ends