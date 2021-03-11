Boy felicitates his friend with self-made wooden play button after latter hits 100 subscribers on YouTube, netizens react

Chandigarh, August 18
YouTube appreciates its popular channels by presenting them with plaques when latter surpass a specified threshold of subscribers. The primitive in the league is Silver button, which is presented after reaching 100,000 subscribers. As YouTube do not have provision of honouring channels below 100,000 followers, a boy managed to felicitate his friend with a self-made wooden play button upon surpassing 100 subscribers.
A Twitter user, Matt Koval, has shared the picture of wooden plank resembling YouTube plaque with text written on it. “My son hit 100 subscribers so his friend made him this wooden play button,” the caption of the post reads.
My son hit 100 subscribers so his friend made him this wooden play button 😊 pic.twitter.com/ZySyY7n1mW— Matt Koval (@mattkoval) August 14, 2022
The post, since being shared, accumulated over 76,000 likes. Netizens are hailing the kid’s heart-warming gesture. Many believe this to be a best depiction of true friendship.
This makes me happy. Gz for your son for his accomplishment!— dr. //ama🔪 (@parallellama) August 14, 2022
Such a wholesome friendship you have going on over there— Dedic (@Dedic02) August 14, 2022
That’s a friend.— Mark J. Silverman (@mjaysilverman) August 14, 2022
Congratulations to your son on this achievement!!!!!— Melvin Raj (@MelvinRaj_) August 14, 2022
The friend's gesture is really sweet!!!!
This is adorable, I hope they stay the best of friends— Archaea Chasma (@ArchaeaChasma) August 14, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...