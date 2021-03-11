Boy felicitates his friend with self-made wooden play button after latter hits 100 subscribers on YouTube, netizens react

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 18

YouTube appreciates its popular channels by presenting them with plaques when latter surpass a specified threshold of subscribers. The primitive in the league is Silver button, which is presented after reaching 100,000 subscribers. As YouTube do not have provision of honouring channels below 100,000 followers, a boy managed to felicitate his friend with a self-made wooden play button upon surpassing 100 subscribers.

A Twitter user, Matt Koval, has shared the picture of wooden plank resembling YouTube plaque with text written on it. “My son hit 100 subscribers so his friend made him this wooden play button,” the caption of the post reads.

My son hit 100 subscribers so his friend made him this wooden play button 😊 pic.twitter.com/ZySyY7n1mW — Matt Koval (@mattkoval) August 14, 2022

The post, since being shared, accumulated over 76,000 likes. Netizens are hailing the kid’s heart-warming gesture. Many believe this to be a best depiction of true friendship.

