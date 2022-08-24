Boy slits throat of friend in anticipation of leaving studies after getting arrested

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 24

A shocking incident has been reported from Ghaziabad, where a 16-year-old teenager ruthlessly gashed the throat of his 13-year-old friend so that he could discontinue his studies after landing at shelter home, a TOI report suggests.

As per police, the boy had been planning the murder for past five months.

The incident took place on Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The boy reportedly called his friend on expressway on the pretext of watching cars moving there. Upon reaching, he took a piece of glass lying on the road and slit his friend’s throat.

He then fled the incident site after throwing body of his friend in bushes adjacent to road.

Police was informed about the dead body lying in bushes near expressway, who later unfolded the entire trail.

The 16-year-old slayer was nabbed by police from a tea shop near police station.

Upon interrogation, he told that he had been forced by his family to study but he didn’t want to continue. He also told that he saw couple of movies before plotting the murder for almost five months.