Boyfriend sends formal-style break up letter to girlfriend, netizens amused

Since being shared, the unique post has garnered over 5.6 lakh views

He named it 'letter of closure' and asked the lady to revert after signing it.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 2

It’s often hard to give up on relationships but sometimes it becomes need of the hour. Apart from deciding to move on, it’s equally difficult to convey the big decisions to the partner. A youth, Velin adopted a peculiar way to declare end of his relationship with his partner by writing a comprehensive formal letter in pdf format. The document was written on woman’s behalf addressing him as she wished to end the relationship with Velin.

He named it ‘letter of closure’ and asked the woman to revert after signing it.

Velin shared the letter and grab of his chat on Twitter with his girlfriend, who he claims has complied with his decision. “Guys she said yes, and it's now official,” he captioned the post.

He even wrote the reason which prompted her to take the call and also wished best to himself on her behalf.

"I hope this letter finds you in good health. I want to take a moment to address an issue that has been bothering me. I recently became aware of something that has prompted me to reconsider our relationship. I regret to inform you that I will be unable to continue our relationship," the text of the letter reads.

Velin, in comment section, said he was not dating the girl though but that it was just a ‘situationship.’

He also shared that it was he who typed out the letter for her, as people were confused about why the document was addressed to him.

Since being shared, the unique post has garnered over 5.6 lakh views. Millennials are hailing the uncommon exercise. Many are in splits.

