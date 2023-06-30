Brave farmer scares away a lioness attacking his cow in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, see video

Veraval, June 30
A video showing a farmer saving his cow from the clutches of a lioness in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district went viral on Friday.
The incident took place near Alidar village in Kodinar taluka, 65 km from here, said BJP leader and Keshod municipality member Vivek Kotadiya who shared the video on Twitter.
ગીર સોમનાથ જિલ્લાના આલીદર ગામે સિંહણ દ્વારા ગાય ઉપર હુમલો કરેલ ત્યારે ખેડૂતે #Credit કિરીટસિંહ ચૌહાણ પોતાની ગાયને એક ખમીરવંતો પ્રયાસ કરેલ અને સફળતા મળેલ.— Vivek Kotadiya🇮🇳 BJP (@VivekKotdiya) June 29, 2023
ખુબ ખુબ સલામ#lion #animalattack #cow #lioness #kingofthejungle #hunt #wildlife #india #nationalgeographic #discovery pic.twitter.com/lDYGub9bfZ
The district is home to the Gir wildlife sanctuary which has a sizable population of Asiatic lions.
The video, shot from a car's window, showed a cow trying to escape from the lioness which had gripped her. As the cow dragged the predator across the road, the lioness tried to bite its neck.
The owner of the cow arrived on the spot at this moment and tried to scare away the wild animal by shouting. With the lioness still refusing to let go of its prey, he picked up a stone and walked towards the two animals.
Seeing him coming closer, the lioness released the cow from its clutches and scooted away in the roadside bushes.
Range Forest Officer Ashok Amin said the incident took place on the outskirts of Alidar village on Thursday.
"Lions have made the area surrounding Alidar their permanent home. Videos showing lions roaming around human settlements surface regularly," he told reporters.
