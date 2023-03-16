‘Bravo’: Class 5 student’s mature answer on eradicating social evil of pre-Independence era wins hearts on Internet

Chandigarh, March 16
Internet is extremely impressed with an answer written by a 5th Class student to a question on social transformation he wished to bring in had he been a reformer of pre-independent era.
A post in this regard has been shared on Twitter by a user, Maheshwer Peri, who claims to the father of this 5th class boy.
My Son responds to a question in a Class 5 exam paper.. pic.twitter.com/lR7BQASAzQ— Maheshwer Peri (@maheshperi) March 15, 2023
"If you were a social reformer of the pre-Independence era, which one social evil that prevailed at that time would you want to eradicate in order to prevent India from being backward? Explain why?" the question on exam paper reads.
The boy gave a comprehensive reply to the question beiring just one mark. He writes, “I would have liked to start the Widows Remarriage Act. If a woman became a widow, they could either wear do Sati or wear white sarees, not tie their hair and go out. If these widows could remarry, they would have had a much better and happier life."
Ever since the post went viral, it has accumulated over 62,000 views. Netizens are extremely impressed by the sharp ideas and maturity of the boy at such young age. Internet is wishing him a bright future.
Bravo. Raja Ram mohan Roy would have been highly pleased.— Prashant (@sasguy235) March 15, 2023
This level of maturity at class 5 is commendable indeed. God bless him.— Stop Loss 🇮🇳 (@Manage_ur_risk_) March 15, 2023
Has a great future ! Your son— SRI The Only One (@sundarj26754494) March 15, 2023
This boy is so so kind and his heart filled with care...you should be so proud 🙏— Anand R (@Just2Know2ruth) March 15, 2023
⚘️👏🏻👏🏻👍❤️🙏🙌— Sagni (@sagni4) March 15, 2023
Very noble thought . Best wishes to grow to a successful human first and an achiever later— Anand Jayaraman (@AnandJayaraman9) March 15, 2023
